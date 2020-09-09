Spider-Man 3: Sony Shifts Production to 2021 (Exclusive)

While Spider-Man: Far From Home left audiences with a few game-changing cliffhangers, such as the revelation of Spider-Man's secret identity and Nick Fury as a Skrull, the pre-production of Spider-Man 3 has similarly been keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Originally slated for a July 2021 release, Sony pushed the film's release back to November 2021, and then once again to its current date of December 17, 2021.

Filming dates have faced similar sequences of delays, with the third outing in the Homecoming franchise first being slated to begin production in the Summer of 2020. The production schedule was then rumored to have been delayed to Fall 2020, and then word of another delay came from Tom Holland himself, as the actor let slip in an interview that Spider-Man 3 was supposed to be finished filming by February 2021.

Now, The Direct can exclusively report on when Spider-Man will finally be swinging back to set.

NEWS

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Direct has exclusively learned that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are planning to begin production for Spider-Man 3 in Winter 2021.

WHAT THIS MEANS

The Winter 2021 window is referring to either January or February 2021, and while these months are far from the film's initial Summer 2020 production timeline, after months of delays and uncertainty, it's reassuring to hear that Spider-Man 3 has some concrete plans back in place.

Filming will most likely be complete sometime by the Summer of 2021, meaning the studio must have given the Spider-Man threequel yet another production delay after the timeline that Tom Holland spoke of, with a plan to be done by February 2021. Tom Holland is still currently in the production process for Sony's Uncharted, and giving Spider-Man 3 an early 2021 start-date provides the actor more than enough time to fulfill his obligations for that project before putting his Spider-Man suit back on.

As the production dates grow nearer, fans should expect more details on the film to get revealed, including new actors, characters, and possibly even the official title. And now that the film has both a Winter 2021 filming schedule and a late 2021 release date, there could be a chance that this scheduling shift fits nicely with the screenwriters' possible plans of putting a live-action Spider-Man film in an environment audiences have never seen before: Winter.

Only time will tell if the production delays do affect the film's story in any way, but there's no doubt that it will be an exciting entry in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise nonetheless.

Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to be released on December 17, 2021.