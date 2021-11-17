Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Reportedly Have Bigger Than Expected Spider-Man: No Way Home Roles

Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer is now available to view online, with the latest footage showcasing the movie's full villain line-up and major hints about the its storyline. Despite some big reveals, the trailer didn't feature the long-rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men.

Maguire and Garfield's involvement has been the subject of discussion among fans in the past months, with many believing that they would return in No Way Home to help Tom Holland's MCU hero against their respective foes. This was further corroborated by reliable scoopers in the industry, but Sony and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm the pair's inclusion in the threequel.

Holland shared in a past interview that Maguire and Garfield would not appear in No Way Home, but he did describe the film as something that showed "three generations coming together." While it's a clear reference to past Spider-Man villains, many believe that the Marvel actor is actually pertaining to the web-slinging duo.

Now, amidst the trailer's worldwide premiere, new details have emerged about Maguire and Garfield's involvement in the threequel.

No Way Home Rumor Reveals More Spoilery Details

Marvel

Movie insider Daniel Richtman shared more details about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Richtman first revealed that both Maguire and Garfield would have "30 minutes" of screen time:

"I think it's more like 30 minutes each. Still a lot of screen time."

The insider then openly unveiled that both actors would appear "midway" through No Way Home's story.

When a fan pointed out that 30 minutes is a lot of time for both actors, Richtman said that Maguire and Garfield "share a lot of their screen time together" in the threequel:

"They share a lot of their screen time together so it's not like they get 30 minutes alone."

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's MCU Debut

While this serves as a rumor at this point, it seems likely that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed return in Spider-Man: No Way Home to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker's fight against the Multiverse villains.

Richtman's scoop about the "30 minutes" of screen time makes sense, considering that they reportedly appear "midway" through the movie. In a way, many will likely agree that this is a win-win situation if proven true.

This is the case since it would allow Holland's Marvel hero to continue to be No Way Home's central figure while still giving the web-slinging pair a substantial amount of screen time.

Based on what's been revealed so far, it's hard to pinpoint when exactly Maguire and Garfield will appear in the movie. It's possible that Strange may seek both Spider-Men's assistance, since he is well aware that Holland's Peter Parker will not be able to defeat all the villains on his own.

Strange opening a portal to recruit Maguire and Garfield's Marvel heroes would be ideal, but a dramatic entrance could be more fitting for the story. There's a chance that both Spider-Men will be transported to the final battle while Peter is struggling, which could be something similar to how the Avengers ultimately assembled during the Portals sequence in Endgame.

With 30 reported minutes of screentime, most of it would likely be for the final battle while the rest could be during the aftermath when Holland's Peter seeks advice from his fellow heroes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still has tons of surprises, and all will be revealed when it premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.