Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Trailer Released

After becoming the third-highest-grossing MCU movie ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to return to theaters over the coming weeks across the world. Dubbed as "The More Fun Stuff Version," Sony and Marvel are set to take fans back to the MCU's first true Multiversal event as Tom Holland's third and biggest solo Spidey outing makes a second run on the big screen.

Ahead of its debut, news officially confirmed that the extended cut of No Way Home would include 11 extra minutes of footage that didn't make the original theatrical release in December 2021. This will likely include more material featuring Charlie Cox's "really good lawyer," Matt Murdock, along with different interactions with Holland alongside the two other Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The promotional tour for the new No Way Home extended cut kicked off with a new poster, which put all three Spider-Men into the spotlight along with all five villains and a smattering of supporting characters. Now, this promo tour continues with a new trailer for the movie, although it doesn't exactly come with any...fresh material.

No Way Home Extended Cut Gets New Trailer

Marvel

Sony Pictures released a 30-second trailer for the theatrical re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which starts releasing as early as August 31 in Indonesia. Strangely, this trailer includes no new footage whatsoever, even with the promise that new material will be included in this cut.

The spot largely focuses on Peter's battles with the movie's five Multiversal villains, including Happy Hogan's phone call where he asks Peter who they all are. Hilariously, the final shot of the promo shows Peter jumping into battle against the villains with the other two Spider-Men edited out, but the Lizard is still punched by the air just as he was when the movie's second trailer was released.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Sony At It Again with Spider-Man Trailer

Amidst a rough couple of years of releases, Sony Pictures shot to the top of the entertainment industry with Spider-Man: No Way Home's initial release. The studio had its most successful movie ever - one that wound up breaking box office records and earning nearly $2 billion in its initial run.

Even with the excitement for the "More Fun Stuff Version," Sony seemed to make no effort to tease anything new that's actually going to be revealed in this new cut of the threequel. The studio didn't even take the time to change out the shot of all three Spider-Men jumping into battle on the Statue of Liberty, instead opting to use the mistake-filled shot where the Lizard is attacked by a hidden character.

Regardless of these mishaps, excitement is still building to see what Sony and Marvel have in store with footage that wasn't included in the original December 2021 cut. And if nothing else, the threequel is still one of the most beloved superhero movies in history, which should be enough to bring fans back to the big screen to take in the madness another couple of times.

The extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in theaters worldwide starting on Wednesday, August 31.