Watch: First Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Clip Released Online

Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted villains
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Villains Take The Spotlight 

Sony Pictures officially released a short new teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical re-release, showcasing a fresh look at a deleted scene involving the threequel's main villains. 

The 15-second clip featured Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, and Tom Holland's Peter Parker inside an elevator before going to Happy's condominium. 

Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Green Goblin, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures

The clip can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

