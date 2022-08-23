Watch: First Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Footage Released

While Spider-Man: No Way Home had an impressive theatrical run last year, Sony Pictures confirmed that it will give fans another chance to relive the game-changing movie event by releasing an extended cut this September. No Way Home's upcoming re-release is labeled as the "More Fun Stuff Version," with the studio unveiling that it will have 11 minutes of additional scenes.

Despite the delays in ticket sales, the hype surrounding No Way Home's extended cut has been sky-high. The anticipation led to various speculation on which scenes would be included in the final cut, but it seems that the most requested one from fans is the inclusion of more sequences involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers.

Following a stacked No Way Home extended cut poster featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil and the all-star cast, a brand new promo has teased what's to come for the "More Fun Stuff Version."

No Way Home's New Promo Reveals More Spider-Man Footage

Sony Pictures officially revealed a new teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut, showcasing additional scenes of Tom Holland's web-slinger.

The new footage includes a sequence of Peter Parker using his powers in front of his classmates inside the school gym:

Peter's classmates can be seen cheering while he uses his powers, but the web-crawler doesn't seem to be thrilled about it:

The deleted scene of Harry Holland in the movie was also included in the teaser. Harry's character appears to be a burglar who is being chased by Spider-Man:

In addition, more dialogue between Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Man was also featured. Tickets for No Way Home's screening on Friday, September 2 are now on sale.

The teaser can be seen below:

