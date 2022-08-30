7 Spider-Man No Way Home Deleted Scenes to Expect In Extended Cut

After a successful theatrical run, the hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is far from over. The Tom Holland-led threequel is set to be released again in theaters, with Sony Pictures labeling it as the More Fun Stuff Version.

The upcoming extended cut is confirmed to have 11 minutes of additional footage, meaning that fans will potentially witness more screen time for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men. Marketing for No Way Home's theatrical re-release has been ramping up in the past weeks, with the studio already revealing a few teases of what will be included in its big screen comeback.

While it's unknown which deleted scenes will be featured in the extended cut, Sony Pictures may have already teased what will be included.

An Extended Interrogation Scene

Sony Pictures

Once Peter Parker's secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world, the Department of Damage Control didn't waste time in interrogating his closest allies, namely Aunt May, Ned, and MJ. This extended look could reveal more hilarious banter between the trio and the Department of Damage Control, drawing more laughs from fans.

Peter Day at Midtown High

Sony Pictures

In the original cut, most of Peter's classmates and teachers were excited to find out that he's actually Spider-Man. The recent trailer already revealed that Peter is using his powers in front of his peers inside the school gym, and more scenes of him being forced to demonstrate his abilities could be showcased.

The fact that the deleted scene says "Peter Day" could hint that Midtown High is celebrating the hero, but he doesn't seem interested in this special occasion.

Undercroft Montage

Sony Pictures

When Ned first entered Sanctum Sanctorum's undercroft, the character was amazed by its mystical artifacts. It's possible that an extended look at this notable location could be featured, revealing more secrets from the Sanctum.

The theatrical cut also revealed that MJ found a box containing a goatee template that is eerily similar to Doctor Strange's facial hair style. That said, this scene could unravel more of Stephen Strange's secrets by showcasing similar notable Easter eggs tied to the character.

More Daredevil Scenes in 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer'

Sony Pictures

Charlie Cox's surprising return as Matt Murdock made headlines while also earning an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics. That said, the Marvel hero only made a brief appearance in the movie, but this deleted scene offers an opportunity to showcase more of Cox's acting prowess on-screen.

Based on the image above, it seems that this deleted scene will show how Murdock was able to help Peter during the investigation of the Department of Damage Control. It could also tease Murdock's involvement with Happy Hogan's case regarding Stark Industries, hinting at his potential appearance in Armor Wars.

The Spideys Hang Out

Sony Pictures

More scenes involving the three generations of Spider-Man could be the main reason why fans would want to experience No Way Home's extended cut. Given that a good chunk of the trio's screen time happened during the film's final battle, it's likely that an extended or deleted sequence featuring the bond of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield might be included.

A hint of the deleted scene involving fun banter between Maguire's Peter 2 and Garfield's Peter 3 was already revealed in one of the promos for the extended cut. That said, more scenes of the Spider-Men teaming up or even additional hilarious interactions are possible candidates to be included in the theatrical re-release.

More Spider-Man Villain Scenes & Harry Holland's Cameo

Sony Pictures

It's unknown if the extended cut would feature more scenes of the Multiversal villains, but Sony Pictures did reveal that a hilarious sequence involving these characters inside the elevator going to Happy's condo will be included. More fun banter among the villains would be a welcome inclusion.

Sony Pictures

Another scene that the studio included in its promo is the one that revolves around Harry Holland's cameo. Set photos already spoiled this key scene, but seeing it on the big screen with finished visual effects would be stunning and could draw a lot of laughs.

No Way Home served as a crowd-pleaser amid the ongoing global pandemic in 2021. This extended cut is poised to allow fans to relive memorable moments while also giving a chance for Maguire and Garfield to shine as their respective Spider-Men one more time on the big screen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's More Fun Stuff Version is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, September 2. Tickets are on sale now.