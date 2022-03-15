Watch: Daredevil’s Deleted Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed In Brief Clip

Marvel Studios’ most recent film Spider-Man: No Way Home was incredibly successful, so much so that it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Fans watched the film over and over again, taking in every bit of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield they could possibly retain. But the project has finally reached the end of its theatrical run; now, it’s time for audiences to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home.

The film recently released on digital marketplaces worldwide, allowing fans to finally own one of the most beloved additions to the MCU. Sadly, one key aspect seems to be missing from its virtual release: special features.

Those were something many fans were looking forward to experiencing, and now it seems they will have to wait until the Blu-ray releases on April 12 before getting their eyes on the new content. Thanks to Twitter, however, a brief new clip was unveiled - one which teases a rumored deleted scene featuring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Daredevil’s Deleted Scene Teased

From the (still unreleased) bonus features of Spider-Man: No Way Home, via Twitter user @1989sliv, a brief clip of Charlie Cox’s cameo as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, has arrived online.

The three seconds only showcase Cox’s character sitting next to Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in a modern conference room, likely discussing Peter’s case. Behind them, the film’s director, Jon Watts, can be seen at work on the scene that wasn't featured in the movie's final cut.

The full three seconds of the behind-the-scenes clip can be seen below:

matt murdock and happy’s deleted scene in hd i may start crying any second pic.twitter.com/BDZZCMorSb — fabi (@1989sliv) March 14, 2022

No Way Happy Has a Good Lawyer

Charlie Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home had been long rumored before the project actually hit theaters. By the time fans saw it, as excited as many were to see Daredevil once again, it was only for a single brief scene—and only with his Matt Murdock persona.

Seeing this new three-second clip is likely to get many excited about all the secrets lying in wait within the special features. Hopefully, the extended version of this deleted scene featuring Cox and Favreau will be worth all the anticipation.

There were also courtroom scenes that were rumored to have been filmed, which many fans are hoping to see included in the final special features.

As exciting as Daredevil is, many are even more hyped to see more of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — both in deleted scenes and BTS footage. In some ways, these new special features are going to feel like No Way Home 1.5 to audiences worldwide.

Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man adventure is now available to own digitally, with its physical Blu-Ray release set for April 12.