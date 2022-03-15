Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Watch: Daredevil’s Deleted Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed In Brief Clip

Spider-Man, Charlie Cox, Daredevil
By Russ Milheim Posted:

Marvel Studios’ most recent film Spider-Man: No Way Home was incredibly successful, so much so that it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Fans watched the film over and over again, taking in every bit of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield they could possibly retain. But the project has finally reached the end of its theatrical run; now, it’s time for audiences to watch the movie in the comfort of their own home.

The film recently released on digital marketplaces worldwide, allowing fans to finally own one of the most beloved additions to the MCU. Sadly, one key aspect seems to be missing from its virtual release: special features.

Those were something many fans were looking forward to experiencing, and now it seems they will have to wait until the Blu-ray releases on April 12 before getting their eyes on the new content. Thanks to Twitter, however, a brief new clip was unveiled - one which teases a rumored deleted scene featuring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Daredevil’s Deleted Scene Teased

From the (still unreleased) bonus features of Spider-Man: No Way Home, via Twitter user @1989sliv, a brief clip of Charlie Cox’s cameo as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, has arrived online.

The three seconds only showcase Cox’s character sitting next to Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in a modern conference room, likely discussing Peter’s case. Behind them, the film’s director, Jon Watts, can be seen at work on the scene that wasn't featured in the movie's final cut.

Marvel, Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Spider-Man
Marvel Studios

The full three seconds of the behind-the-scenes clip can be seen below:

 

No Way Happy Has a Good Lawyer

Charlie Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home had been long rumored before the project actually hit theaters. By the time fans saw it, as excited as many were to see Daredevil once again, it was only for a single brief scene—and only with his Matt Murdock persona.

Seeing this new three-second clip is likely to get many excited about all the secrets lying in wait within the special features. Hopefully, the extended version of this deleted scene featuring Cox and Favreau will be worth all the anticipation.

There were also courtroom scenes that were rumored to have been filmed, which many fans are hoping to see included in the final special features.

As exciting as Daredevil is, many are even more hyped to see more of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — both in deleted scenes and BTS footage. In some ways, these new special features are going to feel like No Way Home 1.5 to audiences worldwide.

Tom Holland’s latest Spider-Man adventure is now available to own digitally, with its physical Blu-Ray release set for April 12.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

She-Hulk Episode 7's Creepy Twist Ending Explained
New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
Harrison Ford Rumored to Play Major Marvel Character In 2024 Movie
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7