Deleted Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Released Online for Free

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended edition highlighted many deleted scenes, and one of them has been released online to celebrate its release on Netflix.

Spider-Man: No Way Home received widespread acclaim when it was released in theaters in 2021. As a result of its success, Sony Pictures decided to release an extended cut dubbed as the "More Fun Stuff" version of the movie filled with over 10 minutes of new footage.

The freshly-added scenes included new looks at the threequel's super-villains, an extended conversation between Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parkers, and more time with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

Netflix Releases Matt Murdock's Deleted Scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Netflix India released a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut on YouTube.

The sequence first featured an awkward elevator trip between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the Multiversal villains:

Netflix

This then led to a new scene featuring Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan, with the lawyer telling his client to "stop sweating" after seeing the Spider-Man villains inside his apartment:

Netflix

Watch the clip below:

Will Matt Murdock Return to Help Spider-Man?

While this deleted scene would've given more screen time to Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's still possible that the MCU's Daredevil will return to assist Tom Holland's titular web-slinger again.

The sequence above sets up a bigger role for Murdock, considering he's the lawyer helping Happy Hogan against the cases filed for Stark Industries. A possible appearance in Armor Wars could happen for the charismatic lawyer.

However, his street-level background is also good news for Spider-Man, especially now that a fresh start is in the cards for Peter Parker after No Way Home's ending.

It was rumored that Spider-Man 4 could explore the ramifications of Daredevil: Born Again's ending on Disney+, meaning there's a strong chance that Daredevil could appear in Holland's big screen return.

Seeing a proper Spider-Man and Daredevil team-up in live-action would be a welcome sight for fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut is available to stream on Netflix in some territories worldwide.