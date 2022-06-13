Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scenes With Tobey & Andrew Revealed In New Video

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the biggest films in MCU history thanks to its massive box office returns and its conflation of three trilogies of Spider-Man films. When the movie was released in December it confirmed fans' hopes and dreams of seeing three Spider-Men on screen together, and the love for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's trio has only grown since.

Marvel has certainly capitalized on that enthusiasm, having since released marketing materials like posters and behind-the-scenes videos featuring the three Spider-Man actors together. Spider-Man: No Way Home is even getting a re-release in theaters with an extended cut that is said to include more scenes with the three Spideys.

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home already had quite a full runtime of 148 minutes, it seems there is still plenty that never made it into the film. A new pre-visualization reel for Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed a few sequences that didn't make it into the final cut, including some extra scenes with the three Spider-Men.

Spider-Man Pre-Viz Video Has More Tobey And Andrew

Digital Domain pre-visualization supervisor Matt McClurg uploaded a Spider-Man: No Way Home reel on his YouTube channel which shows how some of the film's sequences were originally planned out.

One shot shows Holland, Maguire, and Garfield's Spider-Men ready to step through a portal in the science lab created by Ned that would take them to the Statue of Liberty. In the final cut, it's not actually shown how the webheads arrive at the location, so this fills in that gap.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Another shot shows a team-up between two of the Spider-Men, where one uses webs to swing the other around in a circle before launching him at an enemy.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The video also has a slightly different angle of the three swinging around the Statue of Liberty together.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The pre-viz video gives a look at the three heroes swinging while Tom Holland's Peter Parker is carrying Doctor Strange's Machine de Kadavus, aka the magic box.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The full pre-visualization video can be seen below.

More Scenes With The Three Spider-Men

Bringing together three different actors from three different Spider-Man trilogies into one film was no easy achievement. When Tom, Tobey, and Andrew all arrived on-screen together, the scenes that followed were nothing short of spectacular, and it's clear this was well planned from the development stage.

The pre-visualization reel is very similar to what was shown in the final cut, but as pointed out, there were a few slight differences. This isn't the first sequence that was pared down for the theatrical release. Behind-the-scenes videos and other VFX reels for Spider-Man: No Way Home have revealed extended versions of the Spider-Man vs Doc Ock bridge fight as well as a battle between Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, which were left on the cutting room floor.

Given that the upcoming re-release of No Way Home is said to have an extra 15 minutes of footage if these pre-viz sequences were actually filmed it's possible they may end up making it into the extended cut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available digitally and on Blu-ray. The extended cut will be released in theaters on September 9.