Marvel Reveals New Toys for Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Heroes

Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the surprising and memorable comebacks of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective web-slingers, teaming up with Tom Holland's web-crawler to cure their villains and bring them home. Maguire and Garfield's return earned an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics, ultimately leading to the threequel becoming the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

While fans are eagerly anticipating No Way Home's big screen return this September (which is confirmed to be filled with extended scenes), a new wave of collectibles has emerged online to keep them busy.

Tobey & Andrew's Spider-Men Takes the Toy Spotlight

Hot Toys officially revealed a new batch of Cosbi figures for Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring fresh collectibles of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's web-slingers.

Maguire's Spider-Man shoots a web at an unknown foe in this official Cosbi collectible of the Marvel hero:

Hot Toys

Garfield's web-crawler initiates a superhero landing in this official Cosbi figure:

Hot Toys

Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man shows off his Integrated Suit in this new collectible:

Hot Toys

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin might be terrifying on the outside, but the villain looks adorable in his Cosbi form:

Hot Toys

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus appears to have a sinister plan based on his Cosbi pose:

Hot Toys

Jamie Foxx's Electro unleashes his comic book appearance in this Cosbi figure:

Hot Toys

Thomas Haden Church's Sandman is ready to strike in this new Hot Toys Cosbi figure:

Hot Toys

Rhys Ifans' Lizard gives a creepy smile in this new collectible:

Hot Toys

Hot Toys shared that each box includes the chosen collectible, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base:

Hot Toys

Iron Studios also unveiled limited edition figures of Maguire and Garfield's respective heroes.

The Amazing Spider-Man's movie-accurate suit is on full display in this hand-painted collectible:

Iron Studios

The Iron Studios collectible also features some of the iconic Spider-Man poses from the movie:

Iron Studios

Tobey Maguire's friendly neighborhood hero is looking good as he strikes his iconic pose from the original Spider-Man trilogy:

Iron Studios

The movie-accurate detail from Iron Studios takes the spotlight in this collectible:

Iron Studios

Tobey & Andrew's Memorable Marvel Comebacks

The secrecy surrounding No Way Home was in full blast in the months leading to its theatrical debut, meaning that merchandise and promo images were only focused on Tom Holland's Spider-Man. However, given that the secret is now out, it's safe to say that Sony Pictures and Marvel are now maximizing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's superhero comebacks as the main focus of official merchandise for the movie.

While it is unknown if the web-slinging pair will make another return in a future MCU project, reliving their fulfilling comebacks through these collectibles is the best route for any Marvel fan.

Hot Toys has been known to create a variety of collectibles to promote movies, and the toy line is no stranger to showcasing MCU heroes and villains in its lineup.

This latest batch of Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles is a fitting way to celebrate the threequel's success. From kids to kids at heart, Hot Toys' Cosbi figures are perfect collectibles to relive some of the iconic moments from No Way Home in an adorable way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to purchase on major digital platforms.