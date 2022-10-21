MCU: Green Goblin Gets Creepy Official New Hot Toy (Photos)

As exciting as it was to see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was equally exciting to have some of the franchise's old villains back. This included the one and only Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe first made his theatrical debut in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and went on to cameo in the director's next two follow-up films. He was the first big bad to go up against the iconic superhero on the big screen, yet he remains one of the world's favorite onscreen Spidey villains.

Despite not having played the character for over a decade, Dafoe didn't miss a beat when he stepped back onto that infamous glider. The actor completely stole every scene he was in, and the character succeeded in making life a living hell for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Now, for those who love the character, Hot Toys announced a brand new 1/6 scale figure based on Goblin's final look in the film.

Green Goblin Gets a New Hot Toy

Hot Toys officially unveiled a new Hot Toy based on Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Spider-Man: No Way Home. More specifically, this figure is based on the villain's look from the final act.

This version of Norman Osborn has his costume all beat up, with some added modifications on top of his classic green outfit.

Those modifications include a new purple cloth hood, a clear callback to the villain's iconic comic look.

The figure comes with an incredible head sculpt of Willem Dafoe's likeness with a separate rolling eyeball function.

The likeness to Dafoe is uncanny, and the evil glee present in the actor's performance is perfectly captured.

Included with Goblin himself is also his newly upgraded glider, which is a bit chunkier than his original one.

Collectors will even be able to pull Goblin's hood up and put his black goggles over his eyes.

Everything that comes with the figure includes its stand, additional hands, two pumpkin bombs, and more.

A New Spider-Man Villain for the Collection

Hot Toys previously revealed a Green Goblin from Tom Holland's third Spidey film, but that version is the same one seen in Raimi's original film—one which only appears for seconds. So many fans are likely ecstatic to have a more relevant version of the big bad for their No Way Home collection.

Goblin isn't the only villain revealed. So far, the company also showcased figures for Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. In addition, they've also teased new figures for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men.

Hot Toys is known for not doing villains often, or at least as much as it does the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Fans are no doubt thrilled to have nearly the whole roster of No Way Home available for purchase.

As for the missing Lizard and Sandman, while they don't have their own official figures, they are part of some deluxe diorama bases. Fans will still be able to include the two in their set-ups—that is, whenever these collectibles actually release, which might be a while.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold.