Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Arrives Online

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut made waves when it premiered in theaters in September. The threequel's extended cut featured 11 minutes of unseen footage, such as more scenes of Charlie Cox's Daredevil and even a brand new post-credits scene

Although it received mixed reactions from fans, the "More Fun Stuff Version" still managed to give viewers another chance to relive their experience of seeing the three Spider-Men unite on the big screen one more time. 

Now, fans who didn't get the chance to witness the extended version of Tom Holland's threequel can now watch the film online, at least for the international audience. 

Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home's Extended Cut Online

Movie insider Amit Chaudhari revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home's "More Fun Stuff Version" is now available online on Prime Video India. 

Upon further investigation, The Direct was also able to confirm that No Way Home's extended cut is also available in select regions aside from India. 

The movie is available on Amazon Video for rental in the following countries: 

  • India
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Indonesia

It is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Australia. 

Did the Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Live Up to the Hype?

Given the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut received nine different release dates worldwide, this latest update about the "More Fun Stuff" version is an exciting one for those who didn't get to catch the theater screenings of the movie. 

While it's clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical run was a successful one, it's up for debate if the same can be said for its "More Fun Stuff" version. Still, there's reason to believe that it is considered as triumphant as well, mainly due to the fact that it delivered an impressive box-office performance

From a story standpoint, No Way Home's extended cut also clearly explained how Doctor Strange's memory spell worked during its new post-credits scene. In addition, it also highlighted the interesting dynamic between Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men. 

Hopefully, diehard Marvel fans will get to experience this game-changing Multiverse story again at the comfort of their homes. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase at all major digital platforms. 

