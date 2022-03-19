Watch: Green Goblin’s Deleted Fight Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

The wait leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home was a long one for fans. The rumors about what the film might bring to the table started early once both Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock were confirmed to return to their roles. It felt like a trailer would never come; but then it did. Then came the second trailer a couple of months later, but even that wasn't enough to quench the thirst of audiences worldwide.

For many, it seemed there was one scene they kept seeing bits and pieces of, that made up a majority of the project's marketing: the Bridge. It became a running joke online how the sequence in at that particular location, against Doc Ock, actually took up the whole film—that was the movie.

Thankfully, this obviously wasn't (and never was going to be) the case. But, for those who do wish there was a little bit more to that scene, some behind-the-scenes footage for No Way Home may be just the answer; assuming some unseen Green Goblin action is of interest.

Deleted Green Goblin Fight

In a new behind-the-scenes video from Vanity Fair, Kelly Port, the Visual Effects Supervisor for Spider-Man: No Way Home, showcased a previously unseen pre-viz for the big fight sequence on the bridge with Doc Ock—this time with Green Goblin in the mix.

For those that don't know what pre-viz is, it's short for Previsualization, which is a rough animation of an action sequence done ahead of actual filming on set or location. This allows for an easier time crafting the scene, blocking the stunts, and getting everything where it's supposed to be for the final product.

The rough scene starts right before Spider-Man gets portaled away by Doctor Strange in the final version of the movie.

Marvel Studios

Instead of leaving the fight, however, this time Spidey dodges Goblin and fires his web-shooters at his glider.

Marvel Studios

Needless to say, Gobby doesn't fare well without his flying metal platform.

Marvel Studios

Green Goblin has to make a quick decision as to what exit he's going to take.

Marvel Studios

Norman's momentum carries him straight through the metal signage above the highway.

Marvel Studios

That glider Spider-Man pulled out from under Goblin is subsequently thrown into an unexpecting Otto, who, perhaps in this cut, was more hostile at this point in the sequence.

Marvel Studios

Green Goblin lays face-first on the concrete with his mask heavily damaged. This is likely the original way his helmet would have sustained damage, leading to his new revamped look.

Marvel Studios

The entire sequence can be seen starting at the 23:00 mark in the video below.

No Way Spider-Man Loses

Deleting this scene, or simply reworking the scene, was certainly the right choice. Sure, it would have been neat to see Spider-Man fight both Doc Ock and Green Goblin at the same time. However, to have Norman show up and get immediately yeeted into highway signs and crash into the concrete would have been an extremely underwhelming entrance.

Not only that, but his intimidation factor would have been quite low in comparison; he wouldn't have come across as scary or threatening as he needed to for the plot to work. In the final product, the threat of Goblin Green is intense to say the least.

Many fans would say yes to more action in almost every scenario, but sometimes less is more. In this case, the sentiment applies perfectly. Hopefully, however, plenty more deleted content and BTS will continue to come out so that audiences can see even more of what could have been.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in digital marketplaces, and it will hit physical media on April 12.