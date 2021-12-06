Marvel Confirms Return of Netflix Daredevil Star Charlie Cox

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s relationship with the former Marvel Television’s Netflix series is a complicated one, particularly in regards to their canonicity to the events of the MCU’s past. Kickstarting that venture into Netflix shows was Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, which made a profound impact with his portrayal of Matt Murdock and brought a dark grittiness to the role that fans praised for years.

As fans know well, shows like Daredevil were never officially regarded as existing in the same universe as the MCU, particularly once Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel Television. However, the shows earned a great deal of praise for their efforts, especially for Marvel's usual round of excellent casting for its core group of heroes that made up the Defenders.

Cox has spoken about potentially coming back in the MCU if it becomes a reality, specifically teasing that it would be a "reimagining" of the role he delivered on Netflix. Now, it appears that he'll have the chance to make that reimagining really happen thanks to quotes from the man behind everything Marvel Studios does.

Daredevil's Charlie Cox Is Back In the MCU

Marvel

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that if and when Daredevil makes his official debut in Marvel Studios' MCU, the character will be played by Charlie Cox.

Cox portrayed the Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in three seasons of both the Netflix-housed Daredevil series as well as the ensemble mini-series The Defenders. The 38-year-old actor has been heavily rumored to cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the past year.

While Feige didn't confirm when or where Daredevil will return, he made it clear that Cox would take the role in future Marvel Cinematic projects:

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

The MCU Bringing Charlie Cox Back Into Play

Charlie Cox's portrayal of Matt Murdock earned plenty of admiration from fans and critics alike thanks to a combination of brute force and nuance that he gave the character. With this news coming from the highest source possible within the MCU, the possibility of Cox taking on this role again is certainly a thrilling one.

While Cox himself has repeatedly denied a specific appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fact that Feige spoke about this casting during the movie's official press conference can't be seen as a coincidence. Of course, nothing will officially be confirmed until Cox appears as Matt Murdock on screen, whether it be this month or in the future, but the chances of this happening just skyrocketed.

The actor's appearance in the Spider-Man threequel is now a sure-fire lock, and there are also teases pointing to him teaming up with Tatiana Maslany in some form for She-Hulk. No matter when he comes back, MCU fans will have plenty to look forward to now that Cox is officially the man to portray the MCU's Daredevil.

Update:

THR has recently reported that a Daredevil Reboot series is now in the works on Disney+! No further details have been provided about the series, but it is expected to be a "new. but continued series" to the Netflix adaptation with Charlie Cox.