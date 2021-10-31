Netflix's Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Rumored to Have 'Different' Role In Disney+'s She-Hulk

Marvel Studios is in for an epic finish to 2021 with blockbuster outings like Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the MCU is far from done bringing thrilling reveals and new stories after the projects that are already confirmed to come to the big screen and Disney+ over the next couple of years.

Much of that excitement has to do with new characters that the MCU will look to utilize in upcoming movies and streaming series. This even goes far beyond villains like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock in No Way Home and heroes like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men finally finding their way home alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Recent rumors have revealed potential plans to bring comedy icon Jim Carrey into the MCU as the villainous MODOK, although that was just the tip of the iceberg from the report that shared this information. She-Hulk turned out to be a key topic of conversation in multiple parts of the leak, not only did it include information regarding a certain oft-discussed Marvel Netflix hero, but it teased a new story for the fan-favorite character as well.

A New Charlie Cox Daredevil in the MCU

Marvel

The moderator team on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit reported once again that Charlie Cox will be reprising the role of Matt Murdock from the Netflix Daredevil series in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk. The leak also claim that he will play a “different” version of the character than the one seen on Netflix, though no reasoning was given for how Cox's new iteration could be altered.

An MCU Rebirth for The Man Without Fear

Rumors have circulated for the better part of a year about Charlie Cox not only being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also joining Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo in She-Hulk. Through these teases, should they turn out to be true, it’s becoming evident that Marvel is planning to give fans a take on Matt Murdock completely separate from his run on Netflix.

The big mystery in question with this news is exactly how Cox’s MCU Daredevil would differ from his first run playing the masked vigilante.

Considering it’s the same actor playing the role in the MCU, which is similar in many ways to the Netflix Marvel universe, Cox should mostly be playing a Matt Murdock reminiscent of his past outings. However, this will also come with the MCU twist that wasn't utilized on the Netflix shows, which are drifting further and further away from being canon regardless.

In late 2020, shortly after Cox's debut in the MCU was teased, rumors pointed to Marvel Studios wanting to use Daredevil's classic yellow suit from the comics that wasn't seen through three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix. While all of this information should still be regarded as a rumor, it would certainly make for a monumental moment in a show that's gaining plenty of traction ahead of its debut.

After so much debate on the Netflix series' relationship with the MCU, Marvel Studios could find a way to bring something even bigger and better with Charlie Cox and this new take on Daredevil.

She-Hulk will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.