Spider-Man: No Way Home: Charlie Cox Afraid to Ruin Daredevil Return Chances

From supposed leaked set photos of returning Spider-Men to possible story details surfacing online, the rumors for Spider-Man: No Way Home keep on coming every week.

Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro have both already been confirmed to return from past Spider-Man franchises, with rumors suggesting there may be plenty more returning villains.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both heavily rumored to reprise their Spider-Man roles alongside Tom Holland, but some reports suggest they may not be the only returning heroes.

Following the cancellation of his Netflix series, Charlie Cox will reportedly return as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil for the multiverse romp. Based on some theories, the blind lawyer may assist Peter Parker in court as he is falsely accused of Mysterio's murder.

Alike most No Way Home rumors, the film's first trailer didn't do much to confirm either way, but more ought to become clear as the release moves closer. But for now, Charlie Cox has once again commented on the reports, revealing he is trying to avoid saying anything that could risk his chances of returning in the future.

Daredevil Stars Avoids Jeopardizing MCU Return Chances

Marvel

During a recent interview with Forbes, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox revealed he is being careful not to jeopardize the chances of reprising his Netflix role in the MCU.

The Marvel star claims to be being careful when asked about his rumored return in Spider-Man: No Way Home as he “[doesn't] want to ruin anything for fans either way:”

“I don't really mind, I don't really tend to think about it that much. I'm just conscious of when I'm asked about it. I don't want to ruin anything for fans either way.”

If Charlie Cox is to be believed, then the actor “genuinely [doesn't] know” if his Netflix hero will return in future Marvel projects. However, the British star revealed that if “there was a chance of that happening in the future” then he would be afraid to “say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances:”

“My answer is no comment; I don't know what's going to happen. I genuinely don't know. If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances. The people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff, or they hear what I say or blah, blah, blah... maybe that influences it.”

Cox went on to share his love for “how passionate the fans are” and appreciation for how many have “made their voices heard about their desire for [him] to come back:”

“I don't know, I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about their desire for me to come back, and maybe in the future that might happen, and that would be great. Who knows? We'll see.”

Is Charlie Cox Returning as Daredevil?

More than any other Marvel star rumored to return for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is making it genuinely hard for fans to determine whether he is in the movie. Whether Charlie Cox has already signed on to return as Daredevil, the British actor is certainly making his interest in coming back abundantly clear.

Ultimately, even if Daredevil isn't in No Way Home, the blind lawyer is a hugely popular Marvel hero who is bound to show up in Kevin Feige's MCU at some point. With the extreme popularity of Daredevil on Netflix and the viral calls for Cox to reprise his role, it would be rather shocking if Disney and Marvel Studios opted to recast the role.

Whatever the case, Daredevil fans will need to keep their fingers crossed Charlie Cox pops up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on December 17, 2021.