Marvel’s Rhino Villain Confirmed for Live-Action Return In 2023 Movie

Rhino has been confirmed to play a key role in an upcoming live-action Marvel film later this year.

Kraven Hunts the Rhino

Marvel

Sony Pictures just showed the first teaser for Kraven the Hunter at CinemaCon, and it surprised fans by confirming that Rhino will be part of the story.

According to Erik Davis, the footage started by seeing ”Kraven biting a dude’s nose off,” a firm example of the film’s newly confirmed R-rating.

The footage then goes on to introduce audiences to the classic Spider-Man villain, the Rhino.

As reported by Discussing Film, as they “[inject themselves] with a serum,” an unidentified figure is heard saying “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino,” as he starts to transform into “a huge Rhino monster.”

This is far more comic-accurate than the last time the character was in live-action, where he was simply in a large mech suit.

The outlet reported that “the footage only saw his arm morphing into a big gray rhino-like fist that did look somewhat comic-accurate.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.