Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven Movie Announces Its 6 Main Actors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's upcoming Sony Pictures movie, Kraven the Hunter, will bring a top-notch team of actors into the greater Marvel universe.

Set to be Sony's only major live-action superhero release this year after the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter will bring the studio's latest villain-centric project to life alongside two Venom movies and Morbius.

After the first official trailer for the Kraven movie debuted online in June, fans finally got a chance to see what Sony has in store with this A-list cast of actors under its watch.

6 Actors Confirmed for Kraven Movie

Ahead are the six main actors confirmed to play major roles in Sony Pictures' upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, which is set to premiere on the big screen on October 6.

1.) Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures

Following his run as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be back in the Marvel universe as Kraven the Hunter's leading character, Sergei Kravinoff.

While there will be some notable changes to the character from Marvel Comics, Taylor-Johnson's character will look reminiscent of his comic counterpart, as seen in the trailer and promo pictures. Part of those changes will show Kraven "humanizing" himself as he lives the life of a hunter, although he'll have no issues getting gritty when the time comes.

2.) Ariana DeBose - Calypso

Sony Pictures

Ariana DeBose will take on her first Marvel role in Kraven as she plays Calypso - a voodoo priestess blessed with magical abilities who has also been depicted as Kraven's love interest in the comics.

Debose was only seen minimally in the first trailer as she called Kraven "a goddamn lunatic," although it remains to be seen whether she'll boast the same superpowers as her character from the comics.

3.) Fred Hechinger - Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon

Sony Pictures

The Kraven movie will introduce the first live-action Chameleon into Sony's Spider-Man Universe, played by White Lotus star Fred Hechinger as Spider-Man's first comic antagonist comes into the spotlight.

It's also been teased that the Chameleon will actually be Kraven's brother in this new story, adding a different dynamic to the character as they learn how to handle a rough upbringing.

4.) Alessandro Nivola - Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino

Sony Pictures

Following Paul Giamatti's take on the Rhino in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Alessandro Nivola will take on a wild new version of Aleksei Sytsevich in Kraven as another villainous figure.

The first trailer for Kraven showed how Nivola's Rhino will actually evolve into a monstrous mutant-like creature rather than using rhino-like technology, setting him up as quite the threat against the titular hunter.

5.) Christopher Abbott - Foreigner

Sony Pictures

Another villain will take the spotlight in Kraven in the form of the Foreigner, played by Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott in his first dip into the superhero movie landscape.

The Foreigner trained himself to be one of the greatest martial artists and assassins on the planet, and even without superpowers, he'll be plenty for Kraven and his family to handle in this movie.

6.) Russell Crowe - Nikolai Kravinoff

After first joining the MCU in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus, Russell Crowe will be back with the red brand playing Kraven the Hunter's father, Nikolai Kravinoff, a pivotal role in this movie.

The trailer showed Crowe's terrifying father figure in action with his sons, teaching them not to show mercy when hunting and showing exactly where Kraven will get his mean streak from.

Other New Kraven Cast Members Coming Later?

Although these half-dozen actors will be the core cast of characters leading the way in Kraven the Hunter, there are still plenty of other supporting roles that will help drive the story forward in other ways.

Notably, Levi Miller was also confirmed for an undisclosed role alongside these six actors, and as the marketing tour continues, there are sure to be other secrets revealed at a later date.

And with teases in place for Kraven to potentially go up against some version of Spider-Man, fans will be anxious to find which, if any, take on the web-slinger will join this wild adventure.

Kraven the Hunter premieres in theaters on October 6.