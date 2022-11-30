Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter Movie Cast: 7 Actors Confirmed to Appear

Sony Pictures is well on its way to bringing the next chapter in its Spider-Man universe with Kraven the Hunter, which features an all-star cast of characters and actors.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe has struggled to produce movies that consistently earn critical and financial acclaim, as most recently shown by the studio's most disappointing outing yet in Jared Leto's Morbius. But next year, the Sony team is hoping to change the narrative for the franchise thanks to the Kraven cast that will take center stage before 2023 comes to an end.

Kraven the Hunter will bring one of Spider-Man's most iconic antagonists to life in the form of Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian big game hunter who seeks out the web-slinger in order to become the world's greatest hunter in the comics. And just as Sony has done with its first three Spider-Man-adjacent movies, it looks to bring an all-star cast on board to help tell the popular villain's story effectively in his first big-screen appearance.

With all that being said, let's break down all seven actors that are confirmed to be part of the Kraven cast, along with the roles that are known.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures

Taking on his second Marvel movie role after Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will embody Sony's take on Kraven for the character's first solo movie. This will give the actor a chance to truly lead the way in his own big-screen adventure featuring a character that's been notably absent from past Marvel outings.

Although Kraven will be played a bit differently than fans expected for this movie, Taylor-Johnson made it clear that the hunter will still be true to his nature as a powerful mercenary who seeks to take down the most dangerous of prey.

Ariana DeBose - Calypso

20th Century Studios

Following her Oscar-nominated run in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Ariana DeBose is now set to take on her first Marvel role as part of the Kraven cast. Reports have indicated that she'll play Calypso in the new Sony movie, a voodoo priestess blessed with magical abilities and someone who's often been a love interest for Kraven.

DeBose has only spoken minimally about her involvement with Kraven, although her comments have all been positive thus far as production continues to move forward.

Fred Hechinger - Chameleon

HBO

White Lotus' Fred Hechinger will embody the Sony Universe's Chameleon, who's known as Spider-Man's first big adversary from his time in Marvel Comics. As his name implies, the Chameleon has the ability to change his appearance into nearly anything he can imagine, which should make him a difficult first challenge for Taylor-Johnson's Kraven to face.

Christopher Abbott - Foreigner

Hulu

Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott will take the responsibility of playing another key villain in the Kraven cast, appearing in the movie as the Foreigner.

Although the Foreigner doesn't have any superhuman abilities, he's trained himself to be one of the greatest martial artists and assassins the world has to offer. In the comics, he's also married to Silver Sable, a key supporting player in the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game.

Alessandro Nivola

20th Century Studios

While Alessandro Nivola's role isn't known yet, he becomes the second villainous star that will be part of the Kraven cast when the movie debuts in late 2023. He's beginning to make a name for himself in the USA with movies like Amsterdam, and his stock in Kraven should rise even further once his role is officially revealed.

Russell Crowe

Marvel Studios

Having recently appeared as the Greek God Zeus in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe will now move to the Sony side of the equation with a role alongside the crew of Kraven. He's rumored to be playing Kraven's father in the movie, although fans already hoping that his next appearance earns a better reception than his time with the MCU.

Levi Miller

Umbrella Entertainment

Levi Miller was announced as part of the Kraven cast in April 2022, although his role in the movie wasn't part of the announcement after his appearances in A Wrinkle In Time and Pan. His resemblance to Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads many to believe he'll play a younger version of Kraven, however, his role could end up being larger than that if this isn't the case.

When Will More Kraven News Release?

Since Sony Pictures recently brought a number of delays to the upcoming movies in its Spider-Man Universe, Kraven won't arrive in theaters until the tail-end of 2023.

With filming already primarily done for the movie, barring the usual round of reshoots, it will likely be a few months until the marketing tour for Kraven kicks off, which should come with more information on the more unknown roles.

But with the Spider-Man universe still being one of Sony's most well-known franchises, there's a chance that this timetable could be moved up in order to build more anticipation for the studio's latest superhero efforts.

Kraven the Hunter will debut in theaters on October 6, 2023.