Spider-Man's Kraven Movie: Ariana Debose Breaks Silence on Marvel Role

Sony's Marvel Universe is in the age of expansion as the studio is set to introduce a host of new characters into its own shared universe. One of the upcoming projects is Kraven the Hunter, a notable Spider-Man villain from the comics. The titular villain will be portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron), and he will be joined by a stellar cast that includes Ariana Debose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott.

While Kraven is set within the same universe as Venom and Morbius, it is still unknown if Tom Hardy and/or Jared Leto's Marvel characters will appear in the film. Still, it is expected to be an intriguing standalone affair, considering that it is the live-action debut of the character and his origin will be chronicled.

Production of Kraven is currently ongoing in London, with various set photos teasing intense action sequences. Now, a significant update about the Spider-Man spinoff has emerged.

Ariana Debose Offers Update on Sony's Kraven Movie

West Side Story

Kraven the Hunter actress Ariana Debose sat down with Deadline to talk about the upcoming movie from Sony's Marvel universe.

The West Side Story actress was previously reported to have joined the cast of the film as Calypso, a voodoo priestess that utilizes magic potions, herbs, and charms.

When asked about the movie's filming phase, Debose shared that production for Kraven the Hunter is "going well," saying that "it's going swimmingly:"

"It’s cool. It’s going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I’m allowed to say about it, I think it’s going swimmingly."

When Deadline pointed out that Marvel is pushing for change, Debose acknowledged it by admitting that she's proud of the franchise. The Argylle actress also expressed her excitement about being "part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a right direction:"

"Yeah. I’m proud of them. I think all of these franchise pieces, it’s all about your growth. And it’s exciting to be a part of something that feels like it’s taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they’re just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don’t like work experiences, period, where I feel like I’m asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That’s my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

How Ariana Debose's Character Fits in Sony's Kraven

Ariana Debose's latest comment is a promising update for Kraven the Hunter, especially considering the ongoing health crisis around the world. While COVID-19 protocols are a given, it's safe to assume that the movie isn't experiencing any significant delays, meaning that it will likely meet its January 2023 release date.

Debose's character, Calypso, is integral to Kraven the Hunter's history. In Marvel Comics, Calypso serves as the titular villain's accomplice and love interest.

It remains to be seen if Calypso and Kraven will be a couple from the get-go, but it's possible that their relationship will be at the center of the plot. Calypso may be introduced as a friend of Kraven before eventually transitioning into a romantic interest.

Speaking of change, Debose's arrival as Calypso adds another important aspect to Sony's Marvel universe: magic. The introduction of voodoo and magic allows numerous story opportunities for the shared universe, and it also presents the possibility of tying into the MCU's Multiverse at some point.

Kraven the Hunter is set to premiere in theaters on January 13, 2023.