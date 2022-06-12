The Boys Makes Fun of Morbius' Embarrassing Re-Release Flop

Only four episodes into its third season, The Boys has already packed its latest set of installments with pop culture references, and that trend is even spilling into real-world marketing. The Amazon Original series takes inspiration from both Marvel and DC for a grim parody of a world where superheroes are controlled by corporate giants and corrupted toward evil due to their power.

Not only are the heroes of The Boys directed toward their activities by their corporate overlords, but they are also driven by sponsorships, marketing, and approval points. The universe's premier superhero team, The Seven, serves as the face of Vought International's heroes - starring in commercials, reality TV, and big-screen movies depicting their adventures.

The super-powered team recently starred in Dawn of the Seven - a fictional blockbuster that takes its title from Batman v Superman, its poster from Avengers: Endgame, and the story behind its creation from Justice League.

Beyond that, the latest season poked fun at all corners of pop culture, and now, The Boys has turned its attention to Morbius​​​​​​.

The Boys Mocks Sony for Morbius Failure

The Boys' official Vought International Twitter account poked fun at Sony for its embarrassing failed re-release of Morbius. The post was accompanied by an image of the heroes Homeland, Starlight, Queen Maeve, Black Noir, and A-Train on the set of an in-universe superhero movie, Dawn of the Seven.

The Boys

Vought International's post promoted Dawn of the Seven's theatrical re-release, calling for moviegoers to use the promotional code "ITS-MAEVIN-TIME," a spin on the viral "It's Morbin' Time" meme:

"#DawnOfTheSeven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30."

After a failed box office run and viral meme, Sony recently re-released Morbius into theaters while it was still playing on screens in many regions, only to see it struggle a second time around.

The Boys Continues to Mock Pop Culture

The Boys has always served as a parody of the Marvel and DC universes in an attempt to offer a more realistic example of what a world filled with super-powered individuals would look like. Amazon certainly stepped up its game when it comes to more direct references in the latest season, and this Morbius-directed post is just the latest example of that.

Vought International can only hope that Dawn of the Seven's mirroring of Morbius' re-release won't be a sign of bad things to come for its fictional flick. After all, Morbius only drew in $300,000 during its re-release weekend, and yet a petition is now going viral for Sony to get its Marvel adventure for a third spin in theaters.

Amazon is far from the first company to poke fun at Morbius, as both KFC and GFUEL previously leaned into the viral meme. "It's Maevin' Time" is a clever spin on the viral "It's Morbin' Time" jokes as it trades out Jared Leto's Marvel vampire for Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve, The Boys' Wonder Woman replacement.

While Morbius continues to take over social media, The Boys is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.