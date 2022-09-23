The Boys Pokes Fun at Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut

The Boys has successfully flipped the superhero genre on its head across its three-season run as it turns its leading legends into the villains of the world. The Amazon Prime original series has found great popularity and acclaim across its run, having already spawned an X-Men-inspired spin-off and Season 4 renewal.

As a grim parody of the Marvel and DC superhero worlds, The Boys has frequently found ways to mock the decisions of the comic book titans. Between mocking Morbius' flopped release and poking fun at Zack Snyder's Justice League, the series loves to reference the brands it mimics.

The Boys

Even now as The Boys sits between seasons, the marketing team is continuing to keep things running as it runs a Vought International Twitter account to represent the in-universe superhero company. Now, a recent tweet has turned its attention to Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version.

The Boys References Spider-Man and Justice League Re-Releases

In a recent post on Twitter, The Boys' Vought International jokingly announced the re-re-release of Dawn of the Seven - an in-universe blockbuster movie. The false announcement poked fun at the re-releases of Zack Snyder's Justice League and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Vought confirmed the flick will see a "4:3 black and white version," just like Zack Snyder's Justice League saw on HBO Max, and "'the fun cut' with 2 hours of additional material," just as Spider-Man: No Way Home recently got with the More Fun Stuff Version:

"Dawn of the Seven is getting re-re-released! First, a 4:3 black and white version, then an enhanced 3D version, then “the fun cut” with 2 hours of additional material. Vought++ subscribers get a free churro with ticket purchase."

The Boys

Are Movie Re-Releases the Way of the Future?

Over recent years, re-releasing the biggest blockbusters in theaters in an attempt to stretch the box office that extra mile has become increasingly common. Perhaps the strangest case was Morbius as Sony attempted to capitalize on the flick becoming a viral meme but saw no results.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version was a more successful example as it proved to be the MCU's most successful re-release. That distinction in itself clearly demonstrates these re-releases are only worthwhile with the biggest blockbusters and when bringing something new to the table such as new footage.

Disney previously re-released Avengers: Endgame in an attempt to blow past Avatar's box office record only to have James Cameron's record-breaker bounce back shortly after. Now, the 2009 flick is coming back to theaters ahead of Way of the Water's December premiere, but perhaps Endgame can claim its record back with another re-release ahead of The Kang Dynasty.

Whatever the case, The Boys' latest Twitter jab was a clever play on these re-releases and how studios often try to drain every last drop of box office potential by any means necessary. As these jokes at Marvel and DC's expense continue between seasons, one can only wonder what Season 4 and Gen V will bring.

The Boys is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.