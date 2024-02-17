Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Marvel's Madame Web Premiere With New Images

Sydney Sweeney, one of the biggest stars in Sony Pictures' newest Marvel spin-off Madame Web, celebrated the film's premiere with a collection of images on social media.

In November, Sweeney's casting as Julia Carpenter was officially confirmed, setting her up in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man spin-off as an exciting and powerful new web-slinger.

Sweeney previously shared that she was "freaking out" when she first found out about being a part of the film as a massive fan of all things Marvel.

Sydney Sweeney Hypes Madame Web Premiere

In a set of Instagram pictures, Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney shared some behind-the-scenes images from the film's set to celebrate the film's Valentine's Day premiere.

Sweeney kicked things off with an image of herself laying on the couch sporting the mask from her Spider-Woman costume along with the grey pants and boots, with the top half peeled down for comfort.

Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web
Instagram

Another image saw Sweeney fully suited up as Julia Carpenter, hanging upside down in the classic Spider-Man pose as her blonde locks drape from her head.

Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web
Instagram

Sweeney donned her more casual costume and glasses as she smiled for a selfie alongside co-stars Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced.

Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced
Instagram

Sweeney showed herself getting prepped for a day of filming, sitting in a long black sweater as a black image of a spider covers her phone.

Sydney Sweeney, Instagram
Instagram

While taking a break from filming, Sweeney was seen sitting next to her loving dog, Tank.

Sydney Sweeney, dog, Madame Web set
Instagram

Sweeney showcased some of the stunt work she took on in Madame Web, donning a harness attached to wires as she hung from the ceiling.

Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web
Instagram

Sweeney smiles in the dark next to a brightly lit sign from the Madame Web set with some kind of two-wheeled vehicle sitting behind her.

Sydney Sweeney
Instagram

Sweeney is seen hanging out between O'Connor and Merced as the three leading actresses don official Madame Web caps featuring the film's title card.

Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced
Instagram

Sweeney also included the following caption celebrating the film's debut:

"Happy valentine’s day to you and my boo crew 'Madame Web' is in theaters now"

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Madame Web below:

Marvel Releases First Poster for Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman Explained: Madame Web Connections, Powers & More

Sydney Sweeney Wants to Join the MCU as This Superhero

Sydney Sweeney Hypes Up Her Marvel Debut With 'Badass Females'

