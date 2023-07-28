Sydney Sweeney's Marvel Movie Gets Exciting Release Update

Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Sony Pictures Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, just got some exciting news.

It's a rough time for the industry. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes both going on simultaneously, everyone's favorite projects are facing big delays going forward.

In fact, Sony Pictures pushed Aaron Taylor Johnson's Kraven the Hunter nearly a year to August 20, 2024. The situation is even more dire for Beyond the Spider-Verse, which was delayed indefinitely and won't be getting an updated release date until the strikes are over.

Thankfully, things are shaping up better for everyone's favorite Spider-Person clairvoyant.

Madame Web's Release Gets Moved Up

Marvel

Sony Pictures' latest upcoming theatrical release slate confirmed that Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, will hit theaters earlier than originally planned.

Instead of its original debut date of February 16, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off will be hitting theaters two days earlier on February 14, aka Valentine's Day.

The actual plot of Madame Web remains a closely guarded secret for now.

What is known is that Dakota Johnson leads the cast as Madame Web, while Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor all play different versions of Spider-Woman. Previous rumors indicated that the movie would have some sort of connection to the iconic Peter Parker character, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

In a previous interview, Sweeney commented how "she couldn't be more excited" for the film and that she "can't wait to be able to talk about it."

With so much secrecy around the film, it's hard not to think that some big concepts could be in play. Could it finally start connecting the many Sony Spider-Man spin-offs in a meaningful way?

Fans will know soon enough, as it's now set to be the next Spidey Sony Pictures outing when it releases in theaters on February 14, 2024.