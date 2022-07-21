First Look at Dakota Johnson In Spider-Man's Madame Web Movie (Video)

Sony Pictures continues to build its Spider-Man Universe adjacent to the MCU, adding new characters into the mix like Tom Hardy's Venom and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter. Currently in the spotlight is the little-known Madame Web, who will star in her feature film debut next year with Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson in the leading role.

Madame Web is still shrouded in plenty of mystery, even as cameras begin to roll ahead of the movie's October 6, 2023, debut in theaters. Johnson will have a stellar cast surrounding her thanks to the efforts of Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott, although there is still no word regarding what roles they will actually play in this Spider-Man spin-off outing.

This new entry will reportedly give Madame Web a proper origin story within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but how the story comes together is still largely unknown as production gets underway. Even though that's still the case with the latest update, fans now have their first official look at Dakota Johnson as she makes her superhero movie debut with Sony.

Dakota Johnson Seen on Madame Web Set

Twitter user @dakotaj_updates shared the first look at Dakota Johnson on the set of Sony Pictures' Madame Web, in which she plays the titular character.

Madame Web

The first video is only seven seconds long and shows Johnson poking her head out of a door, which appears to be to an undisclosed hotel or similar building. She's dressed in a red leather coat with the rest of her ensemble being all black:

The second video is 13 seconds long and shows Johnson standing in the doorway of this same building, although there are no details pointing to what location it could be within the story itself:

These videos come from Allston, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston.

What’s in Store for Madame Web Solo Movie?

Looking at these couple of videos, it's difficult to pick out any specific plot points considering there's no reference for a location or other characters Dakota Johnson interacts with. Additionally, her costume raises some interesting questions about the character she's actually playing within the Spider-Man Universe.

Her costume looks eerily reminiscent of Julia Carpenter, who's gone under the moniker of both Spider-Woman and Madame Web in the comics. Although it's presumed right now that Dakota Johnson will play the original Madame Web, Cassandra Webb, there is no way to be sure with no official cast listings out in the public and the movie still not premiering for more than a year.

Regardless, it's exciting to see Johnson at work on Sony's latest Spider-Man movie, which the company hopes to use to expand its often-chided universe forward into the new era. With her clairvoyant abilities and a story potentially set nearly 20 years in the past, Sony hopes that this movie will fare better publicly than recent outings like Morbius.

Madame Web will premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.