The Penguin Episode 4 introduces The Batman's version of Magpie while also bringing back a major character from the Robert Pattinson-led DC movie.

Episode 4, "Cent'anni,” reveals Sofia's hellish past inside Arkham State Hospital while also showcasing her turn to the dark side.

The Penguin Episode 4 premiered on HBO and Max on October 13.

Every Main Cast Member In The Penguin Episode 4

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell returns as Oz Cobb in The Penguin Episode 4.

While the series has yet to unravel the ramifications of his betrayal in the previous episode, Oz appears during flashbacks as Sofia's driver.

The episode revealed that Oz betrayed Sofia in the past after telling her father, Carmine, about her meeting with a reporter for the Gotham Gazette.

This betrayal triggered a chain of events that led to Sofia's haunting past in Arkham.

Farrell previously appeared as John Sugar in Sugar, Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective, and Jerry in Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Falcone

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti returns with another memorable performance as Sofia Falcone.

The Penguin Episode 4 reveals why Sofia Falcone was in Arkham, unveiling that it was her father who framed her for the murder of a Gotham Gazette reporter and six other women (a crime that she clearly did not commit).

Aside from Carmine, other members of the family wrote letters to the judge about her mental illness which ultimately required her to be placed in Arkham for six months.

"Cent'anni" also reveals Sofia's hellish time inside Arkham, which includes fellow inmates torturing her and the doctors forcing her to undergo electric shock therapy.

As the episode concludes, Sofia fully embraces her dark turn after murdering most of the family via carbon monoxide poisoning, sparing Gia and Johnny Viti.

Milioti's most recognizable role is playing Tracy McConnell (aka the mother) in the comedy series, How I Met Your Mother.

The actress also starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs.

Michael Zegen - Alberto Falcone

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen appears in flashbacks as Alberto Falcone, Sofia's brother and her only ally after the Falcone family turned their back on her.

Alberto tried his best to help Sofia during her stay in Arkham, but he was held back by Carmine.

Zegen appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire, and The Walking Dead.

Michael Kelly - Johnny Viti

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly returns as Johnny Viti, the underboss of the Falcone Crime Syndicate who is walking on eggshells during the family reunion after learning that Oz and Sofia know about his affair with Luca Falcone's wife, Tina.

At the end of the episode, Johnny is spared by Sofia from the air poisoning, indicating that he is either being framed for the murder or she needs him for something else.

Kelly's notable credits include Special Ops: Lioness and Jack Ryan. He also starred in the DCEU's Man of Steel.

Shohreh Aghdashloo - Nadia Maroni

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo briefly appears as Nadia Maroni, Salvatore's wife who attacked both Oz and Sofia at the end of Episode 3.

She is also responsible for revealing the truth behind Oz's allegiance and the fact that he killed Alberto Falcone.

Aghdashloo is known for her roles in The Expanse, 24, and Star Trek Beyond.

Tess Soltau - Tina

Tess Soltau

Tina (played by Tess Soltau) is Luca Falcone's wife who is caught having an affair with Johnny Viti. She appeared during the Falcone family reunion before dying in the end.

Soltau can be seen in Paterno, True Detective, and The Good Fight.

James Madio - Milos Grapa

James Madio

James Madio portrays Milos Grapa, the consigliere of the Falcone Crime Syndicate who is also part of the family reunion. He also fell victim to Sofia's murder spree.

Madio has credits in The Featherweight, The Offer, and Basketball Diaries.

Scott Cohen - Luca Falcone

Scott Cohen

Scott Cohen stars as Luca Falcone, Carmine's brother and the one who is being groomed to be the Falcone's next leader.

Sofia interrupts Luca's speech during the family reunion which greatly annoys him. In the end, he becomes a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning, meaning that Sofia could instantly become the head of the family.

Cohen's notable credits include The 10th Kingdom, Love & Other Drugs, and The Girls on the Bus.

Theo Rossi - Julian Rush

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi's Julian Rush is an associate doctor in Arkham who sympathized with Sofia during her stay in the facility.

After Sofia got out, he continued to serve as her therapist and loyal ally.

Rossi is known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy, Army of the Dead, and Luke Cage.

Mark Strong - Carmine Falcone

Mark Strong

Mark Strong joins the world of The Batman as Carmine Falcone, replacing John Turturro who played the character in the 2022 DC movie.

The episode proves how ruthless Carmine is even to his own daughter. He framed Sofia for the death of seven women which led to her being named as The Hangman.

He also spread the word that Sofia has a mental health illness, which is why she murdered all the poor women (to make things clear, he is the suspect and not Sofia).

Strong has over 120 credits, with roles in Kick-Ass, Shazam!, and The Silent Hour.

Nadine Malouf - Summer Gleeson

Nadine Malouf

Nadine Malouf joins the cast as Summer Gleeson, a journalist for the Gotham Gazette who approached Sofia about the mysterious deaths of the women who were working for the 44 Below (aka Carmine's club).

Malouf has credits in The Blacklist, High Fidelity, and The Mysteries of Laura.

T. Ryder Smith - Dr. Ventris

T. Ryder Smith

T. Ryder Smith is part of The Penguin Episode 4's cast as Dr. Ventris, the head doctor of Arkham who tortured Sofia during her stay in the facility.

Smith is known for playing The Trickster in Brainscan, Dr. Latham in Bull, and Dr. Martin Portman in Instinct.

Syd Skidmore - Abby

Syd Skidmore

Syd Skidmore appears as an inmate named Abby who brutally assaulted Sofia during her first few weeks in Arkham.

Skidmore appeared in The Creator, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Me Time.

Marié Botha - Magpie

Marié Botha

Marié Botha plays Magpie, an Arkham inmate who is stationed beside Sofia's cell.

In DC Comics, Magpie is a well-known Batman villain whose modus operandi includes stealing jewelry or anything shiny.

The Penguin Episode 4 sees Magpie befriending Sofia during her Arkham days.

Botha has credits in Dickinson, Erfsondes, and Highway 1.

Kenzie Grey - Gia Viti

Kenzie Grey

Kenzie Grey showcases her talent as Gia Viti, Carla and Johnny's daughter whom Sofia spares from the carbon monoxide poisoning inside the Falcone mansion.

The Penguin is Grey's first major on-screen acting credit.

Aleksa Palladino - Carla Viti

Aleksa Palladino

Aleksa Palladino portrays Carla Viti, Sofia's cousin and former friend who also died during the murder spree.

Palladino is known for her roles in One Dollar, Boardwalk Empire, and Halt and Catch Fire.

New episodes of The Penguin premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.