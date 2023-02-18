Man of Steel Actor Joins Robert Pattinson's Batman Universe

Robert Pattinson's Batman universe is continuing to expand, with four new actors cast in the upcoming HBO Max show The Penguin, including one from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Confirmed shortly after the 2022 release of The Batman, The Penguin will star Colin Farrell as the avian-themed villain, and it will take place only a week after the events of the original film.

The Batman and its spin-off projects will not exist within James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, they will be produced as Elseworlds stories, meaning they take place in different universes, just like Elseworlds comics do.

Despite promising updates and a steady stream of rumors, not much official is known about the series. But, four members of its cast have been officially revealed.

Who Is Joining The Penguin Cast?

Reports from Variety reveal that Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Rhenzy Feliz will all be joining the cast of The Penguin on HBO Max.

Notably, Kelly played Steve Lombard in Man of Steel, marking The Penguin as his second appearance in a DC property.

DC

However, it appears that The Penguin and Man of Steel are in different universes, so no continuity error arises with this double casting.

None of the four new actors have revealed their roles publicly yet, but fans can get excited to see Robert Pattinson's The Batman universe continue to evolve and expand ahead of its 2025 sequel.

Pattinson himself is even rumored to appear in Penguin's HBO Max spin-off.

What Characters Can Fans Expect in The Penguin?

Given the minimal information public about The Penguin series — down to even its estimated premiere date — there is little to base speculation on for what these mystery roles are.

Gotham's colorful rogues' gallery does still need to be filled in Reeves' Elseworlds universe, including characters from Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn to Killer Croc and Mad Hatter.

The series has been confirmed to include Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone (aka the daughter of the late crime boss Carmine Falcone), so perhaps these new roles could have something to do with her criminal empire.

As more is revealed about the show more concrete theories about these four new parts can be discussed and considered.

The Penguin has no set release date as of now, but it will air on HBO Max when it does release.