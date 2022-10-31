Robert Pattinson's The Batman Universe Casts Cristin Milioti In Key Role

Robert Pattinson's The Batman is set to bring a plethora of spin-off projects, with one of them being centered around The Penguin. And now, a key cast member officially joined its growing cast.

Colin Farrell will return as Oswald Cobblepot in the spin-off series, with him revealing that it will be set a week after The Batman ended. The veteran actor even spoiled its opening scene, revealing that the first sequence sees the Gotham crime boss "splashing through the water in [Carmine] Falcone’s office."

It is unknown which other cast members from the DC movie will return, but it seems likely that at least one of those characters will make an appearance to establish continuity.

Production has yet to begin, but it already made headway by hiring director Craig Zobel to helm at least one episode from the HBO Max series.

Now, an important character was cast for The Batman spin-off show.

How I Met Your Mother Alum Joins Penguin Series

Variety shared that How I Met Your Mother alum Cristin Milioti has been added to The Batman's spin-off series starring Colin Farrell's Penguin from HBO Max as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone.

In The Batman, John Turturro played Carmine, with Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot serving as his right-hand man.

Although exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, Deadline revealed in its report that Sofia will be fighting with Cobblepot for control of Gotham.

Milioti portrayed Tracy McConnell aka The Mother in How I Met Your Mother Season 9. The actress is also best known for roles in Black Mirror and Palm Springs.

In DC Comics, aside from being Carmine Falcone's daughter, Sofia was also revealed to be the murderer known under the alias "The Hangman," with her spending over a year targeting and eliminating various members of the Gotham City Police Department.

How Sofia Falcone Fits in Penguin's Series (Theory)

Cristin Milioti's casting as Sofia Falcone indicates that Robert Pattinson's The Batman universe is expanding.

During the events of the film, Sofia's father, Carmine, was killed by Paul Dano's The Riddler. The character's death could hint at the possibility that Sofia will seek revenge against Edward Nashton, but the fact that the Riddler is inside Arkham could change her plans.

Given Deadline's brief reveal that Sofia will seek to gain control of Gotham, it seems that she will likely serve as the show's main villain. The character already has a background of becoming a murderer in DC Comics, so pitting her against a powerful mob boss like Colin Farrell's Penguin is fitting.

Moreover, Cobblepot having his own "Penguin Gang" could mean that an all-out gang war will be unveiled in the spin-off if Sofia leads most of her father's goons in the series.

Many would also agree that Milioti is a notable addition to the series, considering her immense talent. While it remains to be seen if Sofia will survive the events of the HBO Max series, the villain's survival could tease the possibility of her big-screen appearance alongside Pattinson's Dark Knight.

The Batman's Penguin series currently has no release date.