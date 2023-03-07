First Look at Cristin Milioti's Batman Character in Robert Pattinson's DC Universe

New photos give fans their first glimpse at Cristin Milioti's character in the upcoming The Penguin series on HBO Max.

The next installment in the DCU Elseworld universe of Robert Pattinson's The Batman, The Penguin will be an HBO Max show focused on the titular rogue, once again played by Colin Farrell.

Filming for the "dark" show is in full swing in New York, with photos of Farrell in full Penguin regalia already surfacing online.

Photos of Milioti on Set

Set photos shared by Just Jared and posted to Twitter by @thebatfilm revealed Cristin Milioti on set for HBO Max's The Penguin, showing fans The Batman universe's Sofia Falcone for the first time.

Milioti can be seen sitting in a car, decked out in white with gold, hooped earrings. She appears powerful and in control, as the last name Falcone suggests her character would be.

Daughter of criminal Carmine Falcone (John Turturro in The Batman), Sofia in the comics takes after her father and is her own caliber of Gotham criminal.

