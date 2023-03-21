Robert Pattinson's Batman Universe: New Look at Cristin Milioti's DC Character

Filming for HBO Max's The Penguin is well underway, and with it comes new images of Cristin Milioti and Colin Farrell as their respective characters.

Farrell will be reprising his role as Oswald Cobblepot (the titular Penguin) from The Batman, and Cristin Milioti will be joining the Robert Pattinson Batman universe as Sofia Falcone.

The first look of the latter surfaced online in early March, but not much is known about how the daughter of the late Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) will fit into the future stories in this DC Elseworld.

Milioti's Sofia Falcone In Production

Images shared by The Art of The Batman on Twitter showed both Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone) and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) while filming for the HBO Max spin-off series The Penguin.

The photos reveal Milioti in black clothing against an almost gothic background. She appears pensive, as if in thought in some capacity. A satchel of red roses also contributes to the somber atmosphere.

Farrell's Penguin appears against what looks like the same background, with the aforementioned red roses on display too. He also is wearing mostly black as he seems to descend a staircase.

What Scene from The Penguin Is Being Filmed?

Based on the red roses, black clothing, and somber atmosphere — not to mention the death of Carmine Falcone in 2022's The Batman — it is possible that the scene being filmed is Carmine's funeral.

With Sofia being the daughter of the notorious mob boss, and the Penguin being a Gotham rogue, it would make sense for both characters to be attending such an event.

Perhaps, both characters are looking to fill the power void left by the late mob boss, with Sofia having claim given her parentage and the Penguin as well given his reputation in Gotham thus far.

However, this is merely speculation as plot and story information has been kept under wraps during filming.

Regardless, both characters will be featured when The Penguin releases on HBO Max.