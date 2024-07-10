Max Announces Release of Newest Justice League Movie

Warner Bros. officially announced the Max streaming release date for the latest 2024 Justice League movie.

While there has only been one live-action Justice League movie (excluding the Snyder Cut), DC's greatest heroes have assembled many times in animation.

The team was most recently featured in a three-part adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the final chapter of which will be released on July 16.

New Justice League Movie Coming to Max

An official press release from Max confirmed Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two will be released on the streamer on Monday, July 15.

The streaming debut for the Justice League's latest adventure comes around three months after it was released for digital purchase on April 23.

This will also allow DC animation fans to catch up on the Crisis on Infinite Earths saga before Part Three releases on digital on Tuesday, July 16.

As of writing, no release date has been confirmed for Part Three on Max, but the three-month digital-to-streaming window for the sophomore chapter may point to a release around mid-October.

The official synopsis for Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two teases a "mysterious force" driving the shadow demons to "destroy all realities" while secrets from the Monitor and Supergirl put the heroes' last defense in jeopardy:

"An endless army of shadow demons seeks to destroy all realities. What mysterious force drives them; and do Monitor and Supergirl’s secrets threaten to crush the heroes’ last defense?"

The Justice League's Movie Future Is Bleak (For Now)

DC's animated Tomorrowverse will close out next month with Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three. After that, there appears to be no new universe taking its place to continue the blue brand's long legacy of interconnected straight-to-homemovies.

James Gunn's DCU is set to unify the brand across movies, TV, animation, and gaming with only limited Elseworlds projects outside of that. From now on, future animated movies are likely to take place in this new cinematic universe, meaning they will have to fit into the ongoing story of that saga.

As DC Studios is expected to take its time in building up its Justice League, it may be a long wait before the team is seen on screen together again. After all, Gunn already has plenty of movies and shows in his "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate to work through before then, making the team unlikely to return before 2030.

That said, perhaps a Justice League project or two could work its way into the Elseworlds line-up before then to keep the team present and on screens.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two will start streaming on Max on July 15, with Part Three set to follow for digital purchase on July 16.

