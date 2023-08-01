James Gunn Calls Out Mistake With DC's 2024 Justice League Movie Announcement

DC Studios co-lead James Gunn just called out a mistake with DC's recent announcement for its animated Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths movie.

Following the debut of DC Comics' latest R-Rated animated adaptation, Justice League: Warworld, the company revealed what was next at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Aiming for a 2024 release, DC Comics is looking to make an animated Crisis event film as its next project (alongside a Watchmen adaptation).

Though there was one part of the announcement that made fans scratch their heads, it was labeled as a DC Universe Movie.

Crisis On DC's Marketing Labels

Following the announcement of a DC Universe branded Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths film, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn came out on Threads to clear up a mistake made in the original reveal.

When asked directly if the two new animated movies are part of Gunn's new DCU, the filmmaker simply responded, "Nope."

He went on to elaborate that, "They messed up" and how "it's been corrected."

The original announcements from San Diego Comic-Con on Twitter have since been deleted.

No Crisis for James Gunn

It should come as no surprise that this labeling was a mistake.

Why would James Gunn start off his brand new reboot with an animated adaptation of one of DC Comics' biggest events? All before even introducing any of his extended DCU cast, including the director's own Superman.

Gunn already revealed how the new DCU will start off anyhow.

Next year will see the animated series Creature Commandos on Max, while a live-action Waller show is looking to hit screens before Gunn's Superman: Legacy in the summer of 2025.

As for Crisis, the story probably isn't a priority for Gunn, nor will it likely be anytime soon. It's hard to imagine that the filmmaker would want to tackle the Multiverse so early into the DCU. Not to mention how a big storyline like that will no doubt encourage undesired comparisons between DC Studios' and Marvel Studios' work.

Not to say it will never happen, but it is likely some ways out if it were to be on the cards for Gunn's DCU.

The animated Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will release at some point in 2024.