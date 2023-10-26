DC's upcoming animated movie, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1, was just given a release date update.

DC announced two new animated movies (Watchmen and Crisis on Infinite Earths) for 2024 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, joining the 2024 live-action movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

However, some confusion was met when the new animated Justice League film was presented as a "DC Universe movie" which was later refuted by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

DC

According to a new listing by Amazon France, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 has been given an updated release date of January 24, 2024. The listing indicates a straight-to-DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD release.

Before this possible confirmation, it was only known that the animated film would be released sometime in 2024. This date could ultimately be a placeholder and not become available exactly on January 24, but this is an indication of an early 2024 release.

As the title indicates this is part one of this massive storyline from DC Comics. Warner Bros. announced Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths as a follow-up to Justice League: Warworld, forming part of a "Crysis" trilogy, with the animation director, Mike Milo, confirming his involvement in "CRYSYS I, II and III."

When Could a Live-Action Justice League Release?

During the first official presentation of DC Studios, which unveiled Warner Bros.' latest attempt at competing will Marvel Studios, no future live-action Justice League film was mentioned.

Considering the drama and controversy surrounding 2017's Justice League release which led to a fan-fueled campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, it's understandable why a rebooted version wouldn't be a top priority.

Gunn confirmed that DC Studios films won't go into production until a script is fully written.

Make no mistake, Gunn and producer Peter Safran are looking to build out a fully realized big-screen DC universe, but patience appears to be a priority.

Critical and audience reception to 2025's Superman: Legacy is going to be a major indicator for the future of the cinematic universe.

In addition to live-action films, TV shows, animated series, and video games are also set to take place within the new DCU. This does not include the upcoming Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths animated film, which fans can enjoy in its context.

Expect Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 to be released around January 24, 2024, on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD.