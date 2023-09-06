Warner Bros. Reportedly Developing New Justice League Movie Trilogy

The collection of animated DC superhero movies known as the Tomorrowverse has much in store in the coming years as the series embarks on a new Justice League event.

Many DC fans might not be aware that Warner Bros. has produced several animated films set in their own continuity, separate from their live-action DC offerings.

This animated universe was rebooted with 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and continued on into additional stories, focusing on Batman, Green Lantern, and even the Justice League.

And even though James Gunn and Peter Safran are ushering in a fresh, new era for DC content, the co-CEOs have stated that certain out-of-continuity shows and movies will remain in production under the DC Elseworlds banner, including the Tomorrowverse.

Another Crisis on Infinite Earths Is Coming

DC

Hot on the heels of this year’s Justice League: Warworld animated movie, a follow-up was announced by Warner Bros. at San Diego Comic-Con, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (thus marking the second recent adaptation of the classic comic event after the Arrowverse’s take on it in 2020).

But that isn’t all. According to the website of Mike Milo, the animation director on this Justice League animation project, the movie is actually part of a “Crysis” trilogy.

Milo uploaded the resume of all the projects he’s worked on and will be a part of in the future. And on that list was the following entry:

"Animation Director - Warner Bros. 'Justice League- CRYSYS I', 'II' and 'III'"

This indicates that three parts are in development for this retelling of Crisis on Infinite Earths. The first portion is scheduled to arrive in 2024.

What Will the Crysis Trilogy Be About?

For the uninitiated, the comic book Crisis was a large-scale crossover event from the mid-1980s. It was designed to streamline all the various DC continuities in its multiverse and offer readers a clean slate.

Specific plot details for the Tomorrowverse trilogy are unknown, but with the current proliferation of multiverse content, it’s likely that these Crisis movies will pull from all corners of DC animation.

So, that would basically mean that all of the past DC cartoons are fair game. Things like Superman: The Animated Series, the short-lived Green Lantern show, or even Super Friends from the 70s could all potentially be involved.

Of course, that’s merely speculation, but taking into account that Crisis on Infinite Earths is innately a Multiverse tale, it seems like a given. After all, when the CW shows like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow attempted their version of the crossover, it essentially turned out to be a who’s who of live-action DC cameos from properties old and new.

At one point, WB was even planning a huge take on Crisis for the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU, but those designs have since been scrapped.

DC’s Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is out in 2024.