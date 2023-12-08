Warner Bros. Announces DC's Surprise Final Movie of the TomorrowVerse

Warner Bros. announced that fans will soon need to bid farewell to the Tomorrowverse as its final movie has been revealed.

Beginning in 2020 with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, DC’s Tomorrowverse served as a new setting for the studio’s animated films, supplanting the previous DC Animated Movie Universe canon.

Several films were have since released, including movies based on popular heroes like Batman and Supergirl. Now, as DC gears up to release a new Tomorrowverse trilogy, the end appears to be nigh.

The Tomorrowverse to End in 2024

DC

According to a press release from Warner Bros., Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three, coming in 2024, will serve as the final release in the DC Tomorrowverse line of animated movies:

“The filmmakers reveal in detail their intricate plan to create a comprehensive animated universe across seven films, concluding with the events of the three-part adaptation Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

DC animation fans may be aware that the last shared movie universe in this format ran for a total of 16 films and seven years, ending with 2020’s Justice League: Apokolips War. By contrast, the Tomorrowverse will only have lasted for four years and seven movies (if the multi-part installments are condensed).

That having been said, the Justice League three-parter is expected to be a lengthy one, with Part One being the longest Tomorrowverse offering yet.

The Future of DC Animation

So, where could DC animation Go from here? For starters, thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran ringing in a new era of DC media with their DCU slate, most animated projects going forward will be part of Safran and Gunn’s new shared universe.

In fact, the duo has already unveiled their first animation and it’s slated for 2024. Creature Commandos is a seven-episode series scheduled to premiere on Max next year. It will also feature all-star voice talent like David Harbour and Viola Davis.

But what about the DC animated projects that fall outside the DCU‘s continuity? Those will be given the label of “Elseworlds” stories and it’s expected that they might be fewer and farther between than they once were.

All things considered, the Tomorrowverse had something of an abbreviated run, containing a fraction of the content held by the DC Animated Movie Universe that it replaced. Nonetheless, there are still three parts of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths to debut, with the first one dropping on January 24, 2024.