Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1, an animated DC movie releasing early next year, received a runtime that sets a record for the series.

In 2020, DC’s line of animated movies based around their characters was rebooted. Beginning with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, these films inhabited a new continuity called the Tomorrowverse.

The movies feature notable names as voice actors for some of the Tomorrowverse’s Justice League, such as Jensen Ackles as Batman and Glee’s Darren Criss as Superman.

The most recent installment, Justice League: War World, came out on July 25.

Justice League Animated Movie Breaks Tomorrowverse Record

DC

According to a listing on Amazon France (via the DCEULeaks subreddit) for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1, the film is set to run for 93 minutes (1 hour, 33 minutes). This breaks the record for the longest of DC’s Tomorrowverse movies.

For comparison’s sake, the runtimes for the rest of the entries in Tomorrowverse canon are listed below:

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020) - 86 minutes

(2020) - 86 minutes Justice Society: World War II (2021) - 84 minutes

(2021) - 84 minutes Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 (2021) - 85 minutes

(2021) - 85 minutes Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2 (2021) - 87 minutes

(2021) - 87 minutes Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022) - 84 minutes

(2022) - 84 minutes Legion of Super-Heroes (2023) - 83 minutes

(2023) - 83 minutes Justice League: Warworld (2023) - 89 minutes

Also of note is the fact that Crisis is reportedly the first part of a trilogy, meaning that if the runtimes are consistent throughout, the full story will take over four hours to watch completely.

What Could the Justice League’s Crisis Movie Be About?

Just going by the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book arc as well as the tale’s other adaptions (such as the Arrowverse on The CW), fans could expect a large-scale DC crossover in this Tomorrowverse movie. Multitudes of well-known heroes and villains interacting with alternate-universe counterparts wouldn't be out of the question.

But what universes could be included? DC has a rich history of animated projects, including the iconic 1990s Batman: The Animated Series and its associated shows.

There’s also the Super Friends cartoon from the '70s and the CGI Green Lantern show from 2012, to name a few. Seemingly any of these could be featured, should the film go that route.

At any rate, Justice League: War World ended with the team encountering the Harbinger who is typically responsible for summoning the necessary heroes for the coming cosmic conflict.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 releases on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k UHD on January 24, 2024.