DC finally confirmed the ten superheroes expected to appear in the upcoming animated Justice League film.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 is due out in January 2024, serving as the eleventh entry into DC animated Tomorrowverse.

The film is set to take on the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline from DC Comics, picking up from where 2023's Justice League: Warworld movie left off.

The animated blockbuster will be the longest in the history of the Tomorrowverse series of films at 93 minutes long, featuring an a-list cast of heroes worthy of the Mutliversal epic.

2024 Justice League Movie Heroes Revealed

Thanks to the newly revealed Blu-ray cover for the upcoming Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1, fans finally have an idea of the ten DC superheroes who will make up this iteration of the iconic team.

Warner Bros.

As first spotted by Steelbook Video, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray covers sport the titular team of super-powered begins, with multiple Earths featured in the background.

This lineup looks to be fairly typical when it comes to Justice League teams of the past.

A-listers like Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Superman are on full display, but a few other DC fan favorites seem to be a part of the animated movie as well.

Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow), can be seen with his bow at the ready, along with Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, and Vixen.

Warner Bros.

Some of these characters do not look like what audiences may be used to, but that likely has to do with the idea of multiple realities coming together as a part of the iconic Crisis storyline.

Is Crisis the End of DC's Tomorrowverse?

Given that this Crisis on Infinite Earths movie is just the first part of the story, fans will likely get at least one more story in the animated DC Tomorroverse.

However, beyond that remains a question as to whether this particular subsect of the super-powered brand will continue.

Much has been made about the hiring of filmmaker James Gunn to oversee DC's on-screen efforts, and that includes everything Tomorrowverse.

Gunn has been clear, "The [new] DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)." So, it remains unclear if that will include Tomorrowverse projects.

What seems more than likely is Gunn will see the release of the Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy, and then the animated universe will come to a close following that.

And that seems more than fitting seeing as Crisis is the kind of universe-altering high note to end a continuity on.

Who knows? With the growing popularity of Multiversal storytelling, the Tomorrowverse's take on DC's iconic heroes could return somewhere down the line in the DCU proper.

Maybe they will do so when that franchise is ready for its version of the beloved Crisis on Infinite Earths story.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 comes to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on January 24, 2024.