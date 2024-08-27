There are many DC Comics animated films, so here is the correct watch order to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) and the Tomorrowverse.

While there are more DC Comics animated movies outside of those two labels, the DCAMU and Tomorrowverse are the two main continuities.

The DCAMU started in 2013 and ended in 2020 and featured a string of movies all sharing the same continuity. Wanting a reset, the DC animated movies then decided to start over, launching the Tomorrowverse, and starting another shared universe of films.

DC Animated Movie Watch Order

The DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) consisted of sixteen different films, focusing on a variety of characters, including the Justice League, Batman, Teen Titans, Superman, and more.

DCAMU Movies in Order:

DC

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Son of Batman

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Bad Blood

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League Dark

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

The Death of Superman

Constantine: City of Demons – The Movie

Reign of the Superman

Batman: Hush

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

In 2020, the Tomorrowverse started as the DCAMU ended, and went on for a string of ten films.

Tomorrowverse Movies in Order:

DC

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Justice Society: World War II

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part Two

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Legion of Super-Heroes

Justice League: Warworld

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three

The DCAMU Watch Order

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

DC

Release date: July 30, 2013

While Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox was the 18th DC Universe Animated Movie, it was the first of the DC Animated Movie Universe.

Based on the iconic comic storyline, after going back in time to save his mother from her death, Barry Allen wakes up in a timeline where Thomas Wayne is Batman, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman are at war, and Reverse Flash is somehow not his biggest problem.

Recently, The Flash film put its own spin on this story, bringing Michael Keaton's Batman back.

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox is now available to stream on Max.

Justice League: War

DC

Release date: January 21, 2014

Following the events of Flashpoint and adapting the comic storyline Justice League: Origin, War follows the New God Darkseid as he and his alien forces invade Earth.

As the title suggests, this big team-up film features some of the biggest heavy hitters in the DC Comics universe as they come together for the first time: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Shazam.

Justice League: War is now available to buy digitally.

Son of Batman

DC

Release date: April 22, 2014

Son of Batman explores the story of Batman, learning that he has a son, Damian, who also happens to be the child of Talia al Ghul––the daughter of the villainous Ra's al Ghul.

The movie also sees the duo take on Deathstroke and an army of Man-Bats.

Son of Batman is now available to buy digitally.

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

DC

Release date: January 13, 2015

While Aquaman skipped out on the last Justice League film, Throne of Atlantis serves as the character's proper introduction in the new DCAMU.

The story kicks off when Cyborg discovers a massive threat in the depths of the ocean. This leads the Justice League to team up with Arthur Curry's Aquaman as they take on the warlord Atlantean Orm (a character played by Patrick Wilson in the former DCEU) in an attempt to stop a war from breaking out between the surface and ocean worlds.

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis is now available to buy digitally.

Batman vs. Robin

DC

Release date: April 7, 2015

Following the events of Son of Batman, Damian Wayne now bears the mantle of Robin alongside his father, The Batman.

The main conflict of Batman vs. Robin arises when Damian discovers the existence of the Court of Owls, who have been running a secret society in Gotham's underground for decades. As the title suggests, while the duo fight Talon and the Court of Owls, they also eventually throw fists with one another.

Batman vs. Robin is now available to buy digitally.

Batman: Bad Blood

DC

Release date: January 20, 2016

Batman: Bad Blood further expands the lore of the Bat Family in the DCAMU, introducing Nightwing, Batwoman, and Batgirl to the world, on top of Damian's already established Robin.

Bad Blood sees Batman mysteriously disappear. Refusing to believe that he is dead, Damian and his allies do everything they can to find out what happened to Bruce Wayne. As the plot progresses, it becomes clear that the Talia al Ghul and the League of Assassins are behind it all.

Batman: Bad Blood is now available to buy digitally.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

DC

Release date: March 26, 2016

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is the result of Damian Wayne, once again, not knowing how to behave or be a team player.

After disobeying orders on a mission, Damian, aka Robin, is sent by Batman to join the Teen Titans in hopes that he can learn to work better with others. The team consists of Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Blue Beetle.

It doesn't take long for the Teen Titans to be forced into stepping up and saving the world when the demonic Trigon possess the Justice League themselves.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is now available to buy digitally.

Justice League Dark

DC

Release date: February 7, 2017

Justice League Dark is the first animated film following the titular team, which audiences can think of as a more supernaturally-inclined Justice League.

Batman is forced to pull the group together after people across the world start committing unspeakable crimes--which leads the world's greatest detective to surmise that there's a demonic threat lurking in the shadows.

Enter John Constantine, who brings along Zatanna, Deadman, and Jason Blood to help solve the mystery before it's too late.

Justice League Dark is now available to buy digitally.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

DC

Release date: March 31, 2017

The Teen Titans get to go on another adventure with The Judas Contract. The movie follows the team after they have been established for some time.

Starfire leads the team, which consists of Robin, Nightwing, Blue Beetle, Raven, and Beast Boy. The group also has a new addition, Terra, who can manipulate the Earth itself.

In Judas Contract, the Teen Titans are forced to go up against both Brother Blood and their longtime enemy, Deathstroke.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is now available to buy digitally.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

DC

Release date: March 27, 2018

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay plays off the events of Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. After Orm was defeated, Amanda Waller sent out Task Force X to recover a crucial flash drive containing valuable information.

The team consists of some interesting characters, including two different rosters. The first has Deadshot, Count Vertigo, Punch, and Jewelee. The second, introduced later in the movie, includes Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Boomerang, and Copperhead.

The key villain the Suicide Squad finds themselves up against in Hell to Pay is Professor Zoom, also known as Reverse Flash.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is now available to buy digitally.

The Death of Superman

DC

Release date: July 20, 2018

Based on the iconic storyline it is named after, The Death of Superman follows the story of Clark Kent's Kryptonian as he is put up against the terrifying creature named Doomsday.

As one might expect, Superman does not have a great time.

While this movie focuses on Superman, other big Justice League characters appear as well, including Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, Shazam, and more.

The Death of Superman is now available to buy digitally.

Constantine: City of Demons - The Movie

DC

Release date: October 9, 2018

Constantine: City of Demons was originally intended to be a web series for the CW Seed streaming service. Eventually, it was instead compiled into the feature film seen here.

Constantine fans should be thrilled to get an intimate tale following the occult detective as he navigates the underbelly of Los Angeles, demons from hell, and his arch-nemesis Nergal.

Constantine: City of Demons - The Movie is now available to buy digitally.

Reign of the Supermen

DC

Release date: January 13, 2019

Following the events of The Death of Superman, the world has no Superman. However, that does not stop four different super-powered successors from mysteriously appearing: Steel, Cyborg Superman, Superboy, and Eradicator.

The movie also features the return of Superman, who obviously couldn't stay dead for very long.

Reign of the Supermen is now available to buy digitally.

Batman: Hush

DC

Release date: July 20, 2019

Taking a pivot from the larger DCAMU storyline, Batman: Hush is a Bruce Wayne-centric storyline that sees the villainous Hush trying to destroy the billionaire's life–both of them. The story also shows the blossoming romance between Batman and Catwoman.

While Hush may be the main focus, plenty of Batman's rogue gallery makes an appearance, including Poison Ivy, Bane, The Riddler, Harley Quinn, Joker, and more.

Batman: Hush is now available to buy digitally.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

DC

Release date: October 5, 2019

Wonder Woman finally got her own movie in the DCAMU with Bloodlines.

Bloodlines explores how Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor met, and what caused her to enter the wider world outside of Themyscira.

The big bad of the film centers around Villain Inc., a group of antagonists that include Doctor Poison, Doctor Cyber, Cheetah, Giganta, and Silver Swan.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines is now available to buy digitally.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

DC

Release date: May 5, 2020

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is essentially the Avengers: Endgame of the DCAMU.

The film begins with the Justice League launching a counteroffensive straight to Apokolips, Darkseid's home planet. The plan fails miserably, leaving the heroes completely defeated.

After Darkseid completely decimates Earth, the remaining members of the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad, and more must team up if they hope to save the planet.

The film ends with a massive timeline reset, marking the end of the DCAMU and the beginning of The Tomorrowverse universe.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is now streaming on Max.

The Tomorrowverse Watch Order

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

DC

Release date: August 23, 2020

The first movie of The Tomorrowverse serves as a Superman origin story, establishing a brand new Clark Kent voiced by Darren Criss.

This time around, Superman must go up against the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and the deadly alien Parasite.

Martian Manhunter also gets some time to shine in Man of Tomorrow.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is now available to buy digitally.

Justice Society: World War II

DC

Release date: April 27, 2021

While trying to help during a battle, Barry Allen's The Flash accidentally rips through time––as he tends to do––leading him to the middle of World War II. Here, he runs into Wonder Woman, who is leading a secret team known as the Justice Society of America.

Its members include Princess Diana herself, Hawkman, Hourman, Black Canary, and Jay Garrick.

Justice Society: World War II is now available to buy digitally.

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One

DC

Release date: June 22, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One reintroduces audiences to Gotham City, which, in the Tomorrowverse, is all but held hostage by the Falcone crime family.

The events of the movie get started when a mysterious murderer called the Holiday Killer starts a deadly spree of terror. This leaves Batman

Adding to the chaos, the Joker, driven by his obsession to reclaim his title as the Clown Prince of Crime, escapes from Arkham, further complicating the situation.

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One is now available to buy digitally.

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part Two

DC

Release date: July 27, 2021

Continuing from Part One, Batman: The Long Halloween - Part Two sees the mystery behind the Holiday Killer get harder to solve as even more villains escape Arkham and wreak havoc across Gotham City.

The chaos is immense. Poison Ivy is messing with Bruce Wayne's mind, Scarecrow makes Batman relive his parent's death, Mad Hatter gets himself involved, Two-Face is born, and so much more.

Needless to say, this will be one Halloween that Batman will remember for a long time.

Batman: The Long Halloween - Part Two is now available to buy digitally.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

DC

Release date: July 26, 2022

Green Lantern: Beware My Power does not focus on the usual Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, but instead the origin story of John Stewart and how he got his ring.

Along for the ride are two other big superheroes: Green Arrow and Hawkgirl, with additional appearances from Martian Manhunter and Adam Strange.

As for Hal Jordan, he was infected by Parallax thanks to Sinestro, and the two serve as the main antagonists of the movie.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power is now available to buy digitally.

Legion of Super-Heroes

DC

Release date: February 7, 2023

Legion of Super-Heroes follows the lesser-known superhero group from the 31st century, which hails from Legion Academy.

Supergirl finds herself needing a moment away from her timeline, which leads her to the 31st century, where she makes both new friends and enemies.

Those familiar with CW's former Supergirl series will find many aspects of this film familiar.

Legion of Super-Heroes is now available to buy digitally.

Justice League: Warworld

DC

Release date: July 25, 2023

Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman all get a heavy dose of amnesia as the three are imprisoned in the gladiator world of Warworld, where they meet the legendary gunslinger Jonah Hex.

The trio eventually gets some help from Martian Manhunter as they go up against both Lobo and Mongul.

Warworld leads directly into the next three Crisis on Infinite Earths films.

Justice League: Warworld is now available to stream on Max.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One

DC

Release date: January 09, 2024

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is the first of three massive movies exploring the end of the Multiverse itself.

After fighting both Amazo and the Crime Syndicate (the evil Justice League doppelgangers), the Justice League gets pulled into the fight for the Multiverse where the mysterious figure The Monitor warns them about its impending doom.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One is now available to stream on Max.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two

DC

Release date: April 23, 2024

Despite thinking they saved the day, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two proves they did not.

What the heroes thought was only one wave of anti-matter turned out to be a constant threat. Thanks to the newly placed vibrational towers and Psycho Pirate's abilities, the heroes can keep the Multiverse standing––though it is clear a bigger solution is needed.

Things go from bad to worse when the Anti-Monitor reveals himself as the cause of everything.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two is now available to stream on Max.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three

DC

Release date: July 16, 2024

After the Monitor's death in Part 2, the remaining survivors of the Multiverse are thrust into "the Bleed,' a dimension between universes.

Their safety is only momentary, as the Anti-Monitor eventually finds the remaining survivors. Huge sacrifices need to be made in an attempt to stop the destruction of the remaining Earths.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is the last movie of the Tomorrowverse and is now available to buy digitally.