DC Confirms 5 Major Justice League Heroes Appearing In Next Movie

Five of DC's biggest names from the Justice League take center stage in a recent movie released in the greater DC Universe. The Justice League's status in mainstream media has been a rollercoaster over the last decade, particularly due to multiple versions of the team's live-action movie being released to fans. Now, while the live-action team is still some time away from assembling, another take on the group is making its presence felt.

Five major heroes from the Justice League are featured in the new animated DC movie, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. This animated feature puts the Justice League in an anime setting and splits up the team into two factions, leading to chaos on both sides of the fight. It also serves as a sequel to the 2018 anime movie, Batman Ninja.

Initially released via digital download on March 18, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, July 3. Below are the five Justice League heroes featured in the film:

Every Justice League Hero in DC Movie Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

Batman

Known as one of the most popular heroes of all time, Batman is a central figure in the history of both DC Comics and the Justice League team. Set to eventually lead his own DCU film under James Gunn, Bruce Wayne is a billionaire playboy who is eventually trained as a warrior under the League of Shadows, and he uses his incredible wealth to build a suit of armor and technology to help him fight crime as Batman.

In Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, voiced by Koichi Yamadera, Batman is transported back to the present day and finds a world that was not the same as he left it, with Japan and the Justice League no longer existing. He is then tasked with fighting an army of Yakuza next to Damian Wayne's Robin, finding all-new versions of the heroes he once fought side by side with.

Green Lantern

Jessica Cruz made DC history in the comics as the first human female member of the Green Lantern Corps upon her full debut in 2014. A hopeful to be part of the cast of 2026's Lanterns show, Cruz escaped an attack from the Crime Syndicate (who killed her friends on a hunting trip), and the Green Lantern ring forced itself on her before she accepted the mantle and became a hero.

In this new movie, Jessica Cruz is known as "Zeshika the Emerald Ray," operating as a member of the Yakuza League, and she is voiced by Ayane Sakura. Depicted as a gambler, she stumbles across the power of the Green Lantern ring and embraces the power it gives her, often manifesting a samurai sword in battle against her enemies.

Aquaman

Most commonly shown to be Arthur Curry in the comics, Aquaman is the Justice League's water-based hero and the ruler of DC's Atlantis. Known for his superhuman abilities, he has telepathic control of all aquatic life, and his other powers include hydrokinesis, liquid absorption, and weather manipulation.

This movie's version of Aquaman is also known as Arthur Curry and is played by Akio Otsuka, but he also goes by the title of "Ahsa, the Aqua Dragon." Operating as the second-in-command of the Yakuza League, he is descended from a race of beings who live at the lake of Hinomoto, and he utilizes a variety of weapons in this movie beyond his classic trident.

The Flash: Nobuyuki Hiyama

Recognized as one of the fastest beings in comic book history, Barry Allen's Flash is one of the Justice League's iconic members from DC history. Having gained his powers after a chemical experiment gone wrong, the Flash can run at speeds exceeding the speed of light, and he also has equally fast reflexes and can manipulate lightning through the Speed Force.

In Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, this character becomes "Bari, the Fleet of Foot," directly referencing his speed-based powers. This version of Barry Allen got his powers after being struck by lightning at a sauna, and he causes plenty of mayhem as a member of the Yakuza League.

Wonder Woman: Romi Park

Recognized as one of the most famous female superheroes in history, Wonder Woman holds a place as part of DC's original trinity of superheroes alongside Superman and Batman. Getting her own DC solo story in live-action soon, Diana Prince (from Themyscira) has incredible powers, as she can fly, has superstrength, is immortal, and has superhuman strength and speed.

In this new anime movie, Diana Prince is remiagined as "Daiana Amazone, the Eagle Goddess," the leader of the Amazone Family and a force standing opposite the Yakuza League. Quickly becoming an ally to Batman, she boasts many of Wonder Woman's abilities, using a parasol in place of the heroine's classic shield.