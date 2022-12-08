DC Possibly Recasting Justice League Actors Amid Studio Shakeup

According to a new report, Warner Bros. might be looking to recast former Justice League actors for the DCU.

Justice League Being Recast?

The Hollywood Reporter put out a report raising the possibility that Warner Bros. and DC Studios are considering the option of recasting the DCEU's current Justice League actors and potentially even others. This would include possible recastings for talents such as Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and others.

The outlet noted that this plan of action from the studios "could entail a truly fresh start and [have] no baggage from any previous regimes" which shepherded these superheroic actors in the DCEU.

Sources indicated that the DCU might be establishing its own brain trust to help foster a proper interconnected narrative universe for its content. In fact, Peter Safran, co-lead of DC Studios, might have already started meeting with people for this very concept.

Supposedly, the former regime, which was led by Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, was hoping to get one more Synderverse team-up off the ground. Though, now with James Gunn and Safran taking the reins, that's almost certainly not going to happen.

