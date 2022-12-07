New Black Adam Movie Spin-off Reportedly In Development at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and Dwayne Johnson's studio are reportedly working on a Black Adam spin-off movie.

In the weeks and months following Black Adam's release, the word on whether Warner Bros. viewed the DCU film as a success or disappointment has been vague at best.

While it's true that Dwayne Johnson's DC outing was the top film in the weeks leading up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it had little to no competition at the box office and has been reportedly losing money ever since.

However, in the case of Black Adam, ticket sales aren't the only measure of success or of what can spark a new franchise.

Black Adam Spin-Off Underway

Warner Bros.

As reported by Deadline, a Hawkman spin-off is currently being developed by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks studio.

In Black Adam, Aldis Hodge played Hawkman, the leader of the Justice Society.

The report claims that Black Adam's box office haul, coupled with its B+ CinemaScore, is a sufficient basis to launch a franchise that will be better realized once James Gunn and Peter Safran reveal their DC Studios plans.