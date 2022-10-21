Black Adam Producer Upset by Superman Leak That The Rock Already Spoiled

Superman's return in Black Adam has been the main subject of conversation among DC fans in the weeks leading to the movie's premiere, mainly due to the barrage of rumors centered on the character's comeback.

Details on how Superman appears in the Dwayne Johnson-led movie started to emerge, with one insider indicating that the DC hero's appearance is much more substantial than a headless cameo.

Moreover, controversial behind-the-scenes tidbits on how Henry Cavill's return materialized in the movie also became a subject of a report, with it revealing that Johnson had a major role in pushing for his comeback.

Now, amid the Man of Steel's rumored appearance in DC's latest theatrical release, a producer on the new outing has opened up about this specific reveal.

Why Black Adam Producer is Upset about Superman Leak

DC

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Black Adam.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia sat down with Slash Film to talk about the film's game-changing post-credits scene and his reaction to it being leaked online early.

Garcia admitted that it was "so frustrating" that the post-credits scene featuring Superman leaked ahead of Black Adam's release:

“Oh my God, it is so frustrating. You work so hard, but look, we understand that this ending and this dream, this family dream that we had to bring to life, we knew that it was going to have an effect on the fans that were just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We heard them begging for it for so long. We’ve been wanting it for so long."

The DC producer then shared that fans should be passionate enough to "do their best to block it out" so that they can fully enjoy the movie:

"It’s disappointing that it leaks. You hope that the fans that are so passionate about it really do their best to block it out so that they can go and get the movie and enjoy it.”

In the weeks leading to Black Adam's release, lead star Dwayne Johnson did spoil Superman's appearance multiple times during interviews and promotional videos.

Johnson directly teased on Instagram that Henry Cavill's Superman will appear in the "third act" of the movie:

"I just saw the movie again last night. I can’t wait for you guys to see Black Adam. He is the most powerful... There's the third act... He is the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. On this planet…"

Meanwhile, when directly asked by Entertainment Tonight about Cavill's Superman return, Johnson simply said "Welcome home," subtly hinting then that the character would appear in Black Adam.

Warner Bros. and DC even capitalized on Superman's return by sharing a new promo spoiling the character's appearance.

This is on top of the fact that the description for the post-credits scene was initially leaked by outlets like Giant Freakin' Robot, which then led to the actual sequence emerging online before being taken down.

Did Black Adam Rely on Superman's Cameo Too Much?

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia's frustrations about Superman's appearance being leaked early are understandable, considering that his presence is a massive reveal in the movie. However, this doesn't help that the film's own lead star and official marketing materials for the movie openly spoiled the Man of Steel's inclusion.

Based on what's been revealed so far, it's reasonable to assume that the film could be relying on Superman's brief appearance in its promotional drive. In fact, a similar trend already happened with Marvel and Sony with Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene that featured Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Although this is a questionable move from the studio, it seems to be working so far due to a strong box office performance in its Thursday previews.

Given that Warner Bros. already included Superman in one of its promos, it wouldn't be surprising if the Man Of Steel will be eventually included in TV spots for Black Adam in the coming weeks to further drum up hype for the movie.

Black Adam is now playing in theaters worldwide.