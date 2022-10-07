Superman's Black Adam Cameo: The Rock Just Teased Which Part of the Movie He Shows Up

The rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling in the past week, and it all started with his speculated inclusion in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

Johnson has been hyping up the release of his DCEU movie for quite some time now, with him even teasing a potential appearance from the Justice League. Not only that, but a new rumor has indicated that The Rock was the one who actually demanded a Superman cameo to happen in the film.

Now, the DCEU newcomer may have indirectly confirmed where exactly the Man of Steel shows up in Black Adam.

Is Dwayne Johnson Hyping Up Superman's Appearance in Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram, was promoting Black Adam's theme when he subtly teased Superman's appearance in the upcoming DCEU movie.

In the video, the WWE legend was hyping up Black Adam as the "most powerful" force, but then he mentioned "there's the third act" before finishing off with a quote saying that his anti-hero is the "most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet."

It was clear that there was an emphasis on the phrase "on this planet," which is a nod to the fact that Superman is not from Earth and might as well be considered more powerful than Black Adam:

"I just saw the movie again last night. I can’t wait for you guys to see Black Adam. He is the most powerful... There's the third act... He is the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. On this planet…"

Johnson's mention of the third act is a subtle indication that the Man of Steel will be appearing in the final third of the movie.

The video can be seen below:

How Superman Fits in Black Adam's Third Act

It is unknown if Dwayne Johnson's subtle tease about Superman's appearance in Black Adam's third act will further boost the anticipation for the movie, but it will certainly make fans curious about the DC hero's comeback.

It remains to be seen if Superman will have a substantial role during Black Adam and the JSA's expected team-up against the film's villain, Sabbac. However, the "third act" remark from Johnson could essentially mean that the DC hero would appear at the tail-end of the movie in a cameo role that teases their eventual clash.

Superman having a major role in the third act would overshadow the movie's main protagonists, so seeing him in a minor capacity would be perfect instead. The character's rumored appearance comes on the heels of news that another Superman movie is reportedly in development.

Whatever the case, Henry Cavill's return as Clark Kent is no doubt a positive development for the DCEU if proven true, considering that he is the franchise mainstay that fans have been craving to see on the big screen again.

Black Adam premieres in theaters on Friday, October 21.