Dwayne Johnson Hints at Justice League Cameo In Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up his debut as Black Adam for a long while now. As many have probably heard, “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” when Black Adam arrives, and it seems The Rock will be the new guy at the top.

As great as it’ll be to see Black Adam brought to life for the first time on screen, there’s a whole other group who’ll be entering the fray as well during his theatrical debut: The Justice Society of America. This includes the likes of Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

But what about the Justice League of America? What happened to them? Maybe they’ll end up lending a hand by the movie’s end since things will likely get a bit out of control.

After all, with all the Superman and Henry Cavil rumors, it certainly seems possible that fans will see the League in some form. But what does the film’s star have to say about the group of DC heroes stealing his spotlight?

The Rock Hints at Justice League Inclusion

In an interview with Fandango All Access, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was asked whether or not any members of the Justice League would be showing up throughout the movie.

His response? Fans will have to “wait and see:”

"I can tell you that we're just going to have to wait and see."

Previously, insider KC Walsh hinted that Superman may appear at some point during the movie. It’s unclear if this would just be for a quick cameo or something far substantial.

On a separate occasion, while interacting with a fan on Twitter, Johnson seemed to tease heavily that a Superman appearance wasn’t out of the question.

Johnson was also asked how his wrestling career helped him bring the role of Black Adam to life. The Rock admits that the main character isn't all that different from his infamous wrestling persona, saying "he'll do things that might be questionable but at the end of the day everyone in the arena understood why:"

"Oh that’s interesting, yes it wasn’t my lead foot when thinking about the character and standing him up on its feet and breathing life into him, but no doubt my experience as a pro wrestler where I would continuously straddle the line of good and bad and eventually it got to a place in that world of pro wrestling where it was just an accepted thing that when the character of The Rock comes out, he’ll do things that might be questionable but at the end of the day everyone in the arena understood why and that’s how they left. So the same thing is very similar to Black Adam you may not agree with his philosophy but in the end, you do understand why."

Will the DCEU's Heroes Fight Black Adam?

Obviously, Johnson isn't going to just reveal his hand—though his failure to properly deny such a possibility leaves the door wide open for fans to keep that hope alive. After all, if Black Adam is the big threat the trailers want audiences to believe he is, then the Justice League probably would have to show their faces at some point, assuming they still exist.

Will all of those heavy Superman rumors persisting since before San Diego Comic-Con, it’s become a common belief that the upcoming movie could mark Cavill’s proper return to the DCEU. While he may only be one member of the League, he’s certainly a big deal that fans have been begging to see again, and his goodwill may help the audience see the significance in Black Adam's "questionable" methods.

The potential interactions between the two characters may have even been teased at the end of DC League of Super-Pets, where Black Adam made a thunderous entrance for a post-credits scene. It sure seems like The Rock may want this big clash against Superman to go down just as much as fans do.

Thankfully, the movie is under a month away, so fans don’t have long to go before finding out if Cavill—or any other Justice League member—will make their debut when Black Adam premieres on October 21.