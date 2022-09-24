Shazam 2 Director Responds to Justice League vs. Black Adam Movie Rumors

Amidst the confusion and uncertainty facing the DCEU, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam is moving forward, promising to change the hierarchy of the blue brand.

The problem is that audiences don't know just what that hierarchy is.

It's no secret that the DCEU has been struggling for years following the studio's handling of Zack Snyder, the subsequent lack of direction, and the allegations against Ezra Miller.

When the Warner Bros. Discovery merger suggested a clean slate was on the way, it seemed that Black Adam's threat was too little, too late.

But now, the conversation has changed.

In addition to rumors of Superman's role in the film, and a controversial Black Adam trailer featuring Justice League footage coupled with Amanda Waller's role, there's also talk of a future Black Adam crossover with the Suicide Squad and Justice League.

As the former DCU appears to be on the comeback, another DC director whose own film is set to follow Black Adam, has shared his reaction.

Shazam Director Reacts to Black Adam Crossover Rumor

DC

According to a rumor from Grace Randolph, shared via @TheDC_Syndicate, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants Black Adam to crossover with Justice League and the Suicide Squad while Shazam wasn't mentioned:

"RUMOR: According to Grace Randolph, Dwayne Johnson is supposedly pitching a 'Black Adam vs. Justice League vs. Suicide Squad' movie. Maybe the appearances of Amanda Waller, Harcourt, Superman,... in #Black Adam Movie leading to this event."

It's worth noting that the tweet mentioned Justice League as opposed to Zack Snyder's Justice League, as well as 2016's Suicide Squad instead of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad which was released last year.

But again, there's another current DC hero who wasn't mentioned in this rumor, and that's Shazam whose second film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is set to debut on March 17, 2023.

Shazam 2's director, David F. Sandberg, responded to the rumor - and his title character's absence - by posting the following image of Shazam on Twitter accompanied by the following message claiming that he's uncertain if the rumor is false:

"I have no idea if that’s true or not. But it would be pretty funny if Black Adam fights every DC character except Shazam."

DC

Why Is Black Adam Ignoring Shazam?

Is The Rock singlehandedly trying to revive the former DCEU?

If this rumor is true, it sure looks that way; and the Justice League footage - which was removed due to backlash - suggests that this could be the actor's intention.

However, it's just strange that Dwayne Johnson would focus on reviving two troubled - and recently revised and/or rebooted - films instead of Shazam.

Not only is Shazam 2 the next DC film on the docket, but Black Adam and Shazam are directly tied in the comics. In fact, Black Adam is a Shazam antagonist. But this strange Shazam-less rumor isn't just puzzling fans. Given Sandberg's tweet, the character's absence is puzzling to him as well.

However, if Johnson is truly pitching a Black Adam showdown with the Justice League and Suicide Squad, Shazam may be better off staying out of it.

Just like how the recent trailer drama went down, fans and those belonging to the Snyder Cut movement will take issue over which Justice League is being referenced in this crossover. In reality, they already have given a response to the Justice League footage which was included in the film's recent trailer.

Also, James Gunn rebooted the Suicide Squad with a mix of old and new actors. Choosing the 2017 film over that of 2021, and attempting to clarify one from the other, sounds like a studio nightmare.

Given these factors, this Black Adam rumor sounds unlikely. And, if it is true, it's equally unlikely that Warner Bros. Discovery would go for it.

But, again, if it's factual, the real question is why no Shazam?

Fans know that Johnson chose to not have Shazam and Black Adam share the screen in his upcoming film. Are tone and style the only reasons? And, if so, is there no plan to ever have them cross paths?

In the end, only time and the box office will tell what the future holds for Black Adam and the future of the DCU. But in the meantime, it seems that Johnson's rumored actions have made the state of the blue brand all the more confusing.

Black Adam debuts on October 21; Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres on March 17, 2023.