Ezra Miller Rep Denies Disturbing Allegations About The Flash Star

Ezra Miller remains at the center of controversy for Warner Bros. ahead of next year's release of The Flash, which would be the DC star's first solo movie as the Scarlet Speedster. And while excitement is building to see what the movie itself will add to the currently shaky DC Extended Universe, Miller still has to deal with the repercussions of numerous allegations of misconduct.

From alleged assaults to disturbing musings on social media, Miller has remained in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, even while The Flash garners plenty of anticipation thanks to its Multiversal storyline.

Most recently, Miller met with the higher-ups at Warner Bros. in August 2022 to try to rectify the situation, after their representatives issued a statement on behalf of the troubled DC star regarding the allegations against them. Now, their reps has gone into more detail about what happened with The Flash's leading star.

Ezra Miller's Rep Denies Allegations of Misconduct

DC

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Ezra Miller's representative, Scott Metzger, set the record straight on the allegations surrounding his client ahead of their upcoming DCEU solo movie, The Flash, releasing in June 2023.

Metzger first tackled the accusations of Miller choking a stranger at a bar in Reykjavik, which reportedly included Miller "putting their hands around the woman’s neck and pushing her to the ground." Metzger said that the woman "overheard the actor on a call with Warner Bros." claiming that she was the one that suffered injuries:

“It was [Warner Bros.] listening and Miller spewing his poor-me speech: ‘I’m the one who was hated on.’ So you have this almost 30-year-old who is a partier telling Warner Bros. that he was the victim.”

Miller was then "baited by 'a group of teens' about their mixed martial arts skills," and the woman claimed that Miller actually "went at her collarbone," contradicting the choking allegations.

Then, a longtime friend of Miller's looked back to an experience she had at their house, in which Miller "(made) the women put their cell phones on the alter" upon entering, along with additional offerings. She even noted that actress Miller demanded that from Susan Sarandon after not inviting Miller to a dinner party.

Metzger explained that Miller and Sarandon "are dear friends" and that Miller “would probably call this [anecdote] total bullshit if asked.”

Miller is set for a court date in Vermont on September 26 tying back to a felony burglary charge, which included "breaking and entering and theft of alcohol." Metzger explained that the actor was "cooking with their mother, needed rice wine," and took those items and another bottle of wine from a close friend's home, not realizing that person "didn’t want to be friends anymore."

Next in line is a Massachusetts restraining order from a nonbinary 12-year-old child, which Metzger dismissed and explained how "Ezra’s lack of interest clearly upset a disappointed fan when they would not engage with the fan or her daughter."

Miller and the longtime friend returned to Miller's house the next week, saying the DC actor had convinced their people to give them access to restocked weapons. This included a flame thrower and AK-47 machine guns:

“They had a flame thrower and all these huge AK-47s lying around. There were just guns everywhere.”

Metzger shared that these weapons and ammo were all "registered, legal, and locked in an out-of-the-way location."

Miller's rep also made it clear that "the notion that The Flash was at risk was a wake-up call," indicating that Miller has apologized for the negative press and is now "working with producers on The Flash to shoot additional scenes."

Other reports from the mother of the child Miller reportedly groomed and an anonymous queer associate of Miller's also believe the actor "weaponizes their gender identity in certain situations."

Jumping Eagle, the mother of the aforementioned child, indicates that Miller hurls insults like "transphobic or...transphonbi Nazi" towards people who have accused them of harming others.

“If somebody pisses off Ezra, they’re transphobic or a transphobic Nazi. Because we’re trying to protect our daughter and we’re trying to point out what Ezra’s done to harm our daughter, now we’re ‘transphobic.’”

The queer associate called those instances "manipulation," hinting that Miller may be intentionally marginalizing themselves "so (they) can be even shittier to others."

Metzger again called these accusations "completely untrue," explaining that Miller "stands up for civil rights, gender equality, encourages conversation and discourse," leading to claims like this "(running) counter to who they are."

What Will WB Do With Ezra Miller?

DC

With two vastly different sides to the Ezra Miller story, it's difficult to tell what's actually the truth and what's actually being said potentially as damage control for the troubled star. This is particularly true with Miller themselves having remained silent through this order, even though their representative has done everything to indicate that they are making progress towards taking the right path.

In the end, there is still a $200 million movie starring Miller that's set for release in less than a year, and these continually conflicting reports only put that debut further into jeopardy.

Also of note is that this is the last project set to debut within the current iteration of the DCEU, which could undergo some major changes once The Flash does make its way into theaters. Only time will tell what actually happens with Miller, and unfortunately, The Flash could hang in the balance with those results.

The Flash is currently set for release in theaters on June 23, 2023.