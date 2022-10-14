Warner Bros. Is Finally Crossing Over Shazam & Black Adam, Says DC Star

Black Adam and Shazam, Warner Bros
By Sam Hargrave Posted:

Shazam and Black Adam Set to Meet

Black Adam, Shazam, Justice League
DC

In a recent interview, shared on Twitter by @AjepArts, Dwayne Johnson confirmed Black Adam will eventually crossover with Zachary Levi's Shazam in a future DC project.

Following previous plans for Teth-Adam to debut within the Shazam! franchise, Johnson proposed that in order to "respect" both magical heroes, each needed to be introduced in their own movies before meeting:

"It was just a mosh of 'just put them both together because they're both connected.' So that's when I said 'you can't do it like this, we have to respect Shazam and his origin story, that has to be its own movie. Respect Black Adam, this has to be its own movie. Build them up, and then you can do this.'"

After the interviewer shared their hopes for a crossover between Black Adam and Shazam, Johnson promised "they're going to happen."

