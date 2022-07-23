Shazam 2: First Trailer Footage Released In Advance Online

While one might not have predicted it, Zachary Levi’s Shazam! ended up being one of the most critically acclaimed DCEU movies when it first premiered. The hero was a complete unknown, yet the projects's success pulled him into the global spotlight. Now, it’s finally time to start preparing for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and it’s inching closer and closer to Warner Bros.’ big presentation in Hall H. Among the many projects the studio aims to show off, Billy Batson’s kid hero will be front and center alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

So what can fans expect? Well, at the very least, audiences should be getting the first proper trailer for the movie. This looks even more likely now, thanks to some new footage from Fury of the Gods that has made its way online in advance of its big SDCC panel.

Shazam Footage Debuts Ahead of Comic-Con Panel

Warner Bros. is set to debut the first look at its slate of DC Comics projects at Comic-Con San Diego starting at 10:15 pm PT on Saturday, July 23, and ahead of the presentation, some new footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods has hit the internet.

In a post from Twitter user @IshaanSangha, an officially promoted tweet contained four seconds of juicy new footage for fans to feast on.

DC Comics

The new footage only has a few new glimpses of the project. The very first shot showcases the entire family transforming into their superhero personas.

DC Comics

Then there’s a shot of Zachary Levi’s titular hero flying into action in his newly upgraded costume.

DC Comics

Helen Mirren’s Hespera can be seen preparing to attack someone as Lucy Liu’s Kalypso stands beside her.

DC Comics

On top of this new footage came official confirmation that a new trailer will indeed be landing today, July 23.

Update: Shazam! Fury of the Gods' full trailer has officially arrived:

Will Shazam Blow Away Comic-Con?

At one point in time, audiences were going to have to wait until next summer to see what Billy Batson and his family got up to next. Thankfully, the situation changed, the wait will only be until this December.

When it comes to the full trailer for Zachary Levi’s next outing, more looks at the mysterious villains were showcased, including a fresh look at Rachel Zegler’s unknown character. The trailer also featured plenty of new action shots featuring the Shazam family while also including a reference to the DCEU's Justice League. However, Henry Cavill's Superman was not included in the rundown of heroes.

The real question is: could Fury of the Gods be the star of Warner Bros.’ presentation? There’ll be stiff competition, that’s for sure. Black Adam will be showing off with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Superman might appear, Blue Beetle could bring some footage, and so much more.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases later this year on December 21.