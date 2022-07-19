DC Blue Beetle Movie Wraps Filming, Reveals Best Look at Iron Man-Like Suit

Blue Beetle is set to expand the DCEU by introducing its first Latinx superhero in the form of Jaime Reyes. The character, who is portrayed by Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) in the movie, is a teenager who is given unique abilities through a Blue Beetle scarab that allows him to summon a superpowered suit. Although plot details are still being kept under wraps, it is expected that the movie will do a deep dive into the origin story of Jaime Reyes and potentially tackle the mystery surrounding the powerful scarab.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings), Blue Beetle was initially planned to be released on HBO Max, but Warner Bros. decided to secure it for a theatrical premiere in 2023. Early concept art of Jaime Reyes' superhero suit appears to take inspiration from the MCU's Iron Man, with it possessing many visual similarities to the Armored Avenger.

Production for Blue Beetle has been ongoing in the past months, but it appears to be at the tail-end of its run as Susan Sarandon previously revealed that she had wrapped filming for the movie. Now, it looks like filming for the whole cast and crew has officially ended.

DC's Blue Beetle Finishes Filming

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, via Blue Beetle Updates, shared on Instagram that filming for the DC movie has officially wrapped.

The DCEU director shared a photo of himself sitting on the front porch of an abandoned house along with the caption, "It's a wrap:"

Alongside the filming update, Bruna Marquezine, who portrays Penny in the film, revealed a new set photo to celebrate the filming wrap, showcasing the best look yet at the Iron Man-like suit of lead star Xolo Maridueña.

Is Blue Beetle Part of the DCEU's Multiverse Ramifications?

This latest filming update for Blue Beetle is a positive development, considering that its theatrical release is over a year away. Given the current timeline, it allows the cast and crew ample time for post-production and the inevitable reshoots.

Aside from concept art and set photos, Warner Bros. has yet to fully reveal an official look at Xolo Maridueña's DCEU hero in costume. Considering that filming has wrapped, it's possible that the studio will give fans a peek at the franchise's Jaime Reyes wearing his superpowered suit sooner rather than later.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Batgirl director Adil El Arbi mentioned that the movie will connect to DC's emerging Multiverse somehow, suggesting that fans will "have to see the other [DC] movies to understand what happens." At this point, it is unknown if Blue Beetle will also experience similar Multiversal ramifications or if it will be set before Ezra Miller's Flash goes back in time to save his mother.

Still, there's a strong chance that Blue Beetle will be set in the new DCEU alongside Batgirl since it wouldn't be fair to simply erase the franchise's first Latinx superhero. Doing this also allows Blue Beetle's lore to expand in potential sequels down the line while also giving opportunities for crossovers with other new heroes of the DCEU.

Blue Beetle is set to debut in theaters on August 18, 2023.