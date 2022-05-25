First Look at DC’s Blue Beetle Movie Costume Revealed on Set (Photos)

Despite the future of the DCEU looking murky, Warner Bros. continues to march on with its numerous super-powered productions. One of these is next year's Blue Beetle. The upcoming DC film has been years in the making with Jaime Reyes set to make his big-screen debut late next summer. Xolo Maridueña is set to take on the blue-blazoned Teen Titan, going up against Susan Sarandon's villainous Victoria Kord.

The film has been in the headlines as of late, with rumors swirling about Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudekis joining the cast, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Aside from those reports, the project is now in full-on production with filming taking place in Atlanta.

In the most recent update after Blue Beetle announced it would be abandoning its HBO Max launch for a full theatrical release, fans are finally getting their first glimpse at the DCEU's newest hero.

The Best Look at Blue Beetle Yet

New set photos from Blue Beetle have released online. JustJared revealed glimpses of Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña), offering clear looks at the young hero's costume.

The shots see the character in the midst of what looks like an action scene, both with and without his iconic helmet.

Say Hello to Jaime Reyes

For many, these photos will seem a little surreal, as the idea of a Blue Beetle movie has felt like a bit of a pipe dream for a long time, but there is no doubt now that it is real. Fans have seen the suit. It is happening!

The DCEU costume has been compared to that of Marvel's Iron Man before, which feels like the perfect comparison upon seeing these photos. While it doesn't look to be entirely plated metal like that of Tony Stark's suit, it is pretty darn close. The mask even shares a design similar to that of Marvel's red and gold Avenger.

But that is not to say this look is simply riffing on something Marvel did on-screen more than a decade ago. The Blue Beetle suit looks to incorporate patches of more flexible material. While the blue of the suit is certainly metal, the darker bits look almost rubbery to the eye.

Xolo Maridueña's DC appearance is one that is almost a mix of Iron Man and Aquaman's Black Manta. And who is to say that there will not be any CG elements added to the outfit when the character makes his big-screen debut?

So, while this is a great first look at Jaime Reyes in live-action, fans should not be quick to judge, as a lot could change between now and the film's release on August 18, 2023.